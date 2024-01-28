Don’t be fooled – tourists from all over the world are lured to fake Italy: cheap, but very sad

#Dont #fooled #tourists #world #lured #fake #Italy #cheap #sad

Now, as you read these lines, it is not yet the season in Italy, which is in our old Europe. It is cold in the cities, there is rain, wind and clouds. It’s the same in seaside resorts and islands, but it should be added that many tourist-oriented establishments are closed, waiting for spring, until the warm weather begins. Therefore, if you want to sunbathe and swim in the sea, it is not worth going to the high heel-shaped country (according to the map lines).

But did you know that on the other side of the world there is another Italy? Only it has a slightly different name – “Sunset town”. And in that other Italy, it is much warmer now, and you can also swim in the sea.

“Italy is too beautiful to be the only one like it in the world. We won’t all fit in it, so we built a second Italy,” says the ads aimed at fans of the Mediterranean country. Sounds like something out of a fantasy movie, doesn’t it? But Vietnam’s investment real estate development company Sun group decided that it could create a miracle in its country for several billion United States dollars.

On Phu Quoc, the largest island belonging to Vietnam, they built dozens of large and small buildings, bridges, arches, fountains, and stairs over the years. Everything was based on photos from Italian cities, towns and islands. This one was also used from Greek and Spanish towns, but the basis is still taken from Italy.

The Vietnamese want to kill two birds with one stone with this unusual and very popular project throughout Asia. First of all, to offer a way out to the market of our region, i.e. Chinese, Japanese, Koreans, Thais, Filipinos, Singaporeans, Indonesians and everyone else who lives around, if they do not get visas to Europe or cannot buy expensive plane tickets to our continent.

“Don’t fly to the real Italy – we’re just as good as there,” he says. He also adds that in the “new Italy” the prices of services, food and accommodation are better, the quality of service is higher, and the hotels are newer, recently equipped, and therefore neater, cleaner and more modern. These are descriptions used in advertisements that should be good bait to hook Asians.

Europeans are also enticed to come to the “Sunset town” area on Fukuoka Island, who are told that the “new Italy” combines the European beauty of buildings with Vietnamese quality of service and hospitality. And the fact that it is very quiet in their new project, there is no jostling of people and no queues, is used as the biggest trump card. Meanwhile, in the real Italy, there are far too many people who are very annoying.

“Come to us for a break from the tourists,” they say. And this can be somewhat surprising, because why should there be few tourists in a project created specifically for tourists? I had the same question, but there is no lie in this advertisement. The company Sun group has built a new city as real as possible, but it does not attract the masses it had originally planned.

The new Italy must have been one of the hottest spots in all of Asia as soon as it was presented to the public. It was planned that millions of people from all over the world would flock here, that they would instantly fill the local hotels, fill the restaurants and lie on the beaches. Nothing like that happened. The sad businessmen whose dream project started skidding are surprised by the residents of Fukuoka Island, who also thought that Sunset town would greatly increase their island’s tourism statistics and, of course, bring in a lot of money for everyone.

Currently, the streets, alleys and alleys of the new island city are more like a deserted ghost town. Absolute peace and, dare I say, discomfort. Too quiet, too boring. During the day, tourists are brought to Sunset town from all over the island, from hotels, from other resorts, so that people can at least walk here and take pictures.

Anyway, it’s smart – beautiful photos spread on social networks can work as advertising. Friends and relatives will see, and they will want to come to this place. Tourists have been walking and taking pictures for several months now, but the number of arrivals is still not increasing rapidly.

I was also brought to the new Italy, one might say, by force. I booked a driver who offers “island tour” services. I asked him to drive me to the most beautiful beaches in Fukuoka. And he himself began to suggest that I must go to the new, most beautiful city on their island. He brought me and told me to take a walk, look around, because, I quote: “It’s very beautiful here, more beautiful than in Europe.”

I pretended to the driver that I was really very impressed with their news. But inside there was a completely different feeling. It’s like I’m walking around a movie studio, as if the house is just a set. I won’t hide it, many times I thought that what I was seeing was absolute kitsch. But maybe it’s just me, I thought at first. I was wrong.

After that, I accidentally met a French couple in one of the streets who shared the same impressions. He said he felt like he was on a tour of North Korea, where everything was fake. “We pretend we like it a lot, when really we want to get out of here as soon as possible,” they said, and promptly did so.

On the same day, I met a company of young people from Spain in another city. I shared with them my impressions of visiting “fake Italy”. They started laughing. “And they took you there?” We were also transported. Man, it’s a hell of a weird environment. Right?” they retorted.

And he had the opinion that the city is uncomfortable and cold. “Europe is not just the buildings, above all it’s the feeling that the Vietnamese can’t create for money,” said one of the Spanish girls, and I dare to agree with her damn good comment.

Meanwhile, the Polish couple who were staying in the same hotel as me really liked the Italian-style house in Vietnam. They even called this area a miracle. “The houses look like in real Italy, only cleaner, with more beautiful colors. Everything is coordinated very well”, said a tourist with her husband who came from Lodz.

I talked to local Vietnamese working in the tourism market and tried to understand what they thought was wrong with the new project. Why is it not popular? Ms. Hong, from a massage parlor in Kien Giang town, is convinced that the developers of the project are not promoting it enough. The masseuse talks to her clients who come to Fukuoka from different countries, and many people have never even heard of Sunset town.

“They spent all the money on the construction and maintenance of the buildings. It takes a huge team of people to manage them every day, and it costs a lot of money to do that,” Ms Hong explained.

Mr. Tran, who works as a tour guide and driver in Fukuoka, said he had read in local newspapers that a large influx of tourists is planned for this year, starting in March or April. “People didn’t want to drive here until everything was finished. Repairs and constructions have been going on here to this day, who would want to spend their vacation in the construction dust?” the driver-guide shrugged his shoulders.

But he doesn’t even doubt that unprecedented glory awaits “Sunset town”. “No other Asian country has such beauty, I think a lot of Chinese and Koreans will come,” thought my interlocutor.

New Italy is also considered one of the cheapest places on Fukuoka Island, at least for the time being, until the tourists don’t rush here. Here you can stay in hotels, guest houses and private apartments. The number of options is huge. Accommodation prices for two people range from 20-30 euros per night.

After shooting arrows of criticism at the new Italy, I can at least praise the beach of “Sunset town”, which is simply licked because of tourists. And most importantly, it’s empty, you can feel like you’re on a private island.