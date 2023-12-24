Don’t despair, if you have problems with your intestines, try these foods: they will restore your health

#Dont #despair #problems #intestines #foods #restore #health

Have you had frequent problems with your intestines for some time now? Don’t worry, there are some foods that could be right for you, let’s find out

As we well know, it is extremely important to be able to take care of your body and above all your health and very often a valid ally can be derived from food itself which enrich and color our diet.

In particular, in fact, when there is something wrong, our body proceeds to send us signals and for this very reason today we have decided to focus on those sent to the intestine.

So if you have noticed for some time the onset of increasingly frequent problems such as heartburn or discomfort in your intestines, then you would do well to integrate these five foods into your diet. In fact, doing without it will be simply impossible once the benefits are discovered.

Foods for intestinal problems, what are they?

In the first place are the foods that could be right for you if you have been suffering from intestinal problems for some time we find psyllium, which for those who don’t know we can easily find inside our keto bread. According to a very important study published by the Journal Molecular, in fact, it seems that a little of this ingredient taken every day is enough to be able to re-establish and modify the balance of our intestine. This applies both to the maintenance of those who are healthy and to the correction of those with problems.

In second place among the foods that you should add to your diet we also find artichokes: the regular intake of this food, in fact, could be ideal for reducing conditions of oxidative stress and for this very reason it could help us to also reduce possible acidity. Also not to be underestimated is the help we can derive from the regular intake of fermented dairy products, among which we mention Kefir in particular: this, in fact, could be a truly indispensable ally with regards to healthy condition of our intestine.

We now come to the last two foods that could represent a panacea for all of us and above all for a correct balance and functioning of our intestines. We’re talking about flax seeds and some bone broth. As regards the first, a study has shown that the seeds themselves are able to modify 33 species of bacteria present in our intestine and therefore act on them. However, for the last element there can be two reasons: first of all, gelatin is ideal for coating and therefore protecting our intestines and secondly we must mention the presence of glutamine, which is ideal for our immune system.