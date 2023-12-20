“Don’t eat canned tuna!”: incredible, that’s what it contains

In Italy, as in numerous other nations, canned tuna is particularly appetizing, but in general the entire context of canned goods which allows, in addition to the obvious function of using food even months if not years after packaging, also in a practical context. However, canned tuna is certainly the favorite food, present in over half of the quantity of canned goods purchased, and perhaps this is why there is a form of greater sensitivity which in turn makes many advise not to eat canned tuna at all.

The health impacts of processed foods have now been confirmed in many cases, and even canned tuna has long been in the dock in this sense.

But does it really hurt? What happens if canned tuna is consumed and what does it contain?

Nowadays, canned tuna is generally considered safe if it is consumed occasionally and not on a daily basis. This is because they are present, for functions mainly linked to the preservation of the product, which are extremely useful but also harmful to the body.

Predominantly there is salt, which has a function which is not only linked to modifying the flavour, but also a preservative, in addition to the presence of various oils which, however, probably have a less important impact on health than sodium which is capable of increasing the pressure and is therefore a food to pay attention to and consume responsibly. If you have to choose, it is better to choose the variants with less salt (now common, alternatives to the standard ones) or the natural variants which are not preserved in oil but in ordinary water thus making them lighter and more digestible.

Tuna in itself has no inferior capacity and properties to fresh tuna, so the problem is not linked to the product, even if in a general sense and not just talking about canned tuna, the risk is still alive methylmercury which is assimilated by animals by consuming others. Tuna is not among the main suspects but a small quantity of methymercury is still present and is poorly tolerated by the body (particularly by subjects such as pregnant women).

So tuna “doesn’t hurt” if it becomes an alternative and not a habit, especially if we have a tendency to prefer good quality products, perhaps also opting for the glass variant which allows us to physically “see” the product before buy it.

