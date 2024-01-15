don’t expect a bargain – Executive Digest

#dont #expect #bargain #Executive #Digest

Do you want to become the owner of an exclusive Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, from 2022? The model is part of a limited edition series of just 30 models that is now available at auction by the American company Bonhams Cars. However, don’t expect a bargain: the car is expected to fetch up to 5 million euros.

The much sought-after hypercar is capable of reaching speeds of just over 490 km/h – let’s put that speed into context: the largest passenger plane in the world, the Airbus A 380, with capacity for more than 850 people, takes off at around 300 km/h.

The French-Italian luxury sports car manufacturer celebrated its 110th anniversary with a significant achievement in 2019: former Le Mans winner Andy Wallace drove a new prototype to maximum acceleration at an unprecedented speed of 490 km/h .

Following this remarkable feat, a limited production run of the car was produced, called the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

The luxury car has an eight-liter turbocharged engine and 1,577 hp.

Only eight of the 30 models made it to the US and this will be the first time one of them has been publicly sold.

The car will be up for auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, on January 25th, for an estimated price of between 5 and 5.5 million dollars. “This is the quintessence of hypercars. Bugatti has an unparalleled reputation for high-performance vehicles and the Chiron Super Sport 300+ is a symbol of this automotive excellence,” said Bonhams Cars expert Louis Frankel.