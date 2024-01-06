Don’t forget THIS bonus: It can bring hundreds of euros to your wallet! Such are the conditions

#Dont #forget #bonus #bring #hundreds #euros #wallet #conditions

BRATISLAVA – At the beginning of the year, in connection with loans, young people regularly deal with the tax bonus for mortgage interest paid. If they meet the conditions, they can reduce their tax liability by the amount of the bonus, all they need is a confirmation from the bank. Therefore, the tax return does not always have to be a scarecrow.

The tax bonus for mortgage interest paid is a maximum of 400 euros. Clients can claim it on the basis of a confirmation from the bank about the interest paid. It is enough to hand it over to the employer with a request for an annual statement, or if the client is running a business, attach it to the tax return. However, it is important to have the confirmation available in time, so it is important to find out whether the bank sends it automatically or whether it is necessary to request a confirmation.

The applicant must meet several conditions

If young people want to claim a tax bonus for mortgage interest paid, they must meet several conditions. The first condition is that the applicant is at least 18 years old and no more than 35 years old on the day of submitting the application for a housing loan. If the applicant applied for the loan with parents who are older than 35 years, he is not entitled to the bonus. It is also not available to those who use the state allowance for young people.

The second condition is that applicants “the average monthly income achieved for the calendar year preceding the calendar year in which he concluded the housing loan agreement did not exceed 1.3 times the average monthly wage of an employee in the economy of the Slovak Republic determined by the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic for the calendar year preceding the calendar year in which the housing loan agreement was concluded housing loan,” it is written on the website of the Financial Administration (FS).

The average monthly income is calculated as 1/12 of the sum of taxable income. Just as the average amount of income changes every year according to the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic, this maximum limit also changes at the same time.

View gallery (3)

(Source: Financial Administration of the Slovak Republic)

The third basic condition refers to the purpose. The taxpayer can claim a tax bonus for the interest paid calculated from the amount of the home loan granted on the basis of one home loan agreement, up to a maximum of EUR 50,000 for one domestic property intended for housing, which is an apartment or a family house. Therefore, it does not apply to refinancing and non-purpose loans. The mortgage that the bank provided to the client could have been higher, but the bonus is calculated only from the paid interest on the amount of 50,000 euros.

Furthermore, it is important to point out that if the applicant from the housing loan contract, for which he is claiming a tax bonus for the interest paid, is together with another borrower or together with other several borrowers, when applying the tax bonus for the interest paid, it is necessary that this co-debtor also met the age requirement. At the same time, the average monthly income of the borrower together with the co-borrower may not exceed the product of the number of the borrower and the co-borrower and 1.3 times the average monthly salary of the employee. “The co-borrower is not entitled to a tax bonus for the interest paid,” emphasizes the Financial Administration.

View gallery (3)

Illustration photo (Source: Getty Images)

A tax bonus for paid interest can also be claimed by a taxpayer with a limited tax liability, “if the total of his taxable income from sources in the territory of the Slovak Republic in the relevant tax period constitutes at least 90% of all income of this taxpayer, which flows to him from sources in the territory of the Slovak Republic and from sources abroad,” reports FS.

An extraordinary tax bonus will help borrowers with higher mortgage payments

The extraordinary tax bonus should apply to all mortgages where the installment paid in 2023 was increased compared to 2022. Its amount should be 75% of the difference between the installments, but no more than 1,800 euros per year.

archive video

An extraordinary tax bonus will help borrowers with higher mortgage payments in 2023 (Source: TASR/Martina Kriková)

The condition for its application is that the amount of annual taxable income for the previous tax period is no more than 1.6 times the average monthly salary of the employee, while the taxpayer may not rent the property.

The taxpayer will be able to claim only one of the tax bonuses aimed at supporting housing.

It doesn’t pay to cheat

“If the tax administrator discovers during the tax audit that the taxpayer claimed the bonus for the interest paid illegally, for example that he rented the property, he will have to return the tax bonus and will also receive a fine.” informs FS. This will be calculated for each day from the deadline for submitting the tax return, in which the said tax bonus was claimed, until the start of the tax audit. The amount of the fine will be three times the base interest rate of the ECB, but at least 10% pa