Don’t forget to exchange Telkomsel points before they expire!

#Dont #forget #exchange #Telkomsel #points #expire

Selular.ID – Appeal for Telkomsel customers to exchange their points before the end of the year. The reason is, if you don’t use it, the points will automatically be forfeited.

To remind its users, Telkomsel is holding the Poin Festival 2023.

In its implementation which took place at Summarecon Mall Serpong on 15-17 December 2023, Telkomsel presented a number of interesting programs and activities to provide excitement and various added value benefits for customers at the end of the year.

Telkomsel Marketing Director, Derrick Heng said, “Telkomsel Poin Festival 2023 is a form of our gratitude for all the trust that has been given by all loyal customers by always using our various products and services so far.”

“This program is also presented to further complement the excitement and happiness of customers in welcoming the Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 moments by presenting various special programs, attractive prizes, and holding music festivals,” he added.

(Left-Right) VP Consumer Business Area Jabotabek West Java Telkomsel, Filin Yulia; GM Customer Care and Retention Area Jabotabek West Java Telkomsel, Purnama Adhiputra; GM Loyalty and Device Partnership Management Telkomsel, Lolyta Sihite; Telkomsel’s Jabotabek West Java Corporate Communications Manager, Trendy B Isnandiko, who gave a presentation regarding the objectives of holding the Telkomsel Point Festival, was inspired by Indonesia’s spirit to always be there to provide convenience and comfort for customers through various products and services that prioritize the principle of customer-centricity.

At the 2023 Poin Festival, customers can enjoy various rewards and attractive programs just by exchanging Telkomsel Points and myIndiHome Points.

This year, the program opens with a Lucky Draw for Telkomsel and IndiHome customers which takes place from 1 November – 31 December 2023.

By exchanging points, customers have the opportunity to win the main prize in the form of 1 unit of BMW 320i car, 4 units of Yaris Cross car, 4 units of automatic Vespa motorbike, 12 units of Yamaha N-Max, 12 units of iPhone 15 Pro, 101 units of Samsung Galaxy A24, and 150 Samsung Galaxy A04S unit.

Telkomsel customers who want to take part in this program can exchange 1 Telkomsel Point in the MyTelkomsel application, while IndiHome customers can exchange their points in the myIndiHome application.

The winner will be drawn on January 24 2024 and will be announced by Telkomsel via the official website ww.telkomsel.com and national print media.

Also Read: Telkomsel Points Invites Customers to Watch MotoGP for Free in Mandalika

Telkomsel is also holding the offline Poin Festival 2023 event which will be held at Summarecon Mall Serpong on 15-17 December 2023.

The Poin Festival 2023 is also enlivened with various other activities such as the Poin Snack Festival which provides direct experience for customers to exchange points at local tenants who provide a variety of culinary delights during the event.

Telkomsel is also holding the 2023 End of Year Festival and Concert Points which will present a number of musical performances and entertainment from well-known musicians and artists such as Kaleb J, Cokelat, Vierratale, Seventeen, and D’Masiv.

Telkomsel is holding the Poin Festival 2023 at Summarecon Mall Serpong on 15-17 December 2023 as a form of appreciation for customer loyalty as well as enlivening the spirit of welcoming Christmas 2023 and strengthening optimism in welcoming the New Year 2024 with various attractive prizes, such as cars, automatic Vespa motorbikes, iPhone 15 Pro , Samsung Smartphones, and others.

Various programs such as Redeem on The Spot Telkomsel Siaga will provide customers with the opportunity to get attractive merchandise and take part in exciting games at a number of Telkomsel Siaga points, just by exchanging Telkomsel Points or myIndiHome Points during the period 17 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

Then, there are various attractive discounts from exchanging Telkomsel Points and myIndiHome Points such as Cuan Hepi End of Year from 29 to 31 December 2023 which provides discounts for shopping on e-commerce.

Especially for Telkomsel customers, there are Smartphone Discount Points which provide discounts of up to IDR 600 thousand for purchasing smartphones at Tshop through device bundling promos.

Also Read: Winning Telkomsel Points, Mother in Semarang Takes Home a Mercedes-Benz Car