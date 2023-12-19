Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money

#Dont #rid #Billy #secondhand #Ikea #furniture #auctioned #lot #money

This time no art objects or expensive furniture were auctioned in the oldest auction house in the world, Stockholms Auktionsverk. However, furniture, crockery, mirrors and lamps from Ikea went under the hammer. This included items from the 1950s and 1970s. “We see that the 1970s are coming back very quickly at the moment,” Ulrika Ruding of the auction house told the British newspaper The Guardian.

Unique

The fact that Ikea furniture has become the oldest auction house in the world is unique, says Ruding. “There is a lot of Ikea furniture to which we as an auction house say ‘no, thank you’. But there are also items that have something special or an unusual story.”

For example, a red Impala sofa, designed by the famous Ikea designer Gillis Lundgren, sold for almost 2,000 euros, while in 1972 it sold for 119 euros (the equivalent). Two leather-covered Natura armchairs, also from the 1970s, sold for around 1,160 euros.

Ikea is celebrating its eightieth anniversary this year. According to The Guardian, collectors have rediscovered earlier designs and they are now being auctioned for considerable sums. With that knowledge, it might be a good idea to postpone the trip to the recycling center for a while.

Also Read:  White dress: The hero piece of the summer returns renewed

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
Posted on
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Posted on
João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –
João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News