Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money

This time no art objects or expensive furniture were auctioned in the oldest auction house in the world, Stockholms Auktionsverk. However, furniture, crockery, mirrors and lamps from Ikea went under the hammer. This included items from the 1950s and 1970s. “We see that the 1970s are coming back very quickly at the moment,” Ulrika Ruding of the auction house told the British newspaper The Guardian.

Unique

The fact that Ikea furniture has become the oldest auction house in the world is unique, says Ruding. “There is a lot of Ikea furniture to which we as an auction house say ‘no, thank you’. But there are also items that have something special or an unusual story.”

For example, a red Impala sofa, designed by the famous Ikea designer Gillis Lundgren, sold for almost 2,000 euros, while in 1972 it sold for 119 euros (the equivalent). Two leather-covered Natura armchairs, also from the 1970s, sold for around 1,160 euros.

Ikea is celebrating its eightieth anniversary this year. According to The Guardian, collectors have rediscovered earlier designs and they are now being auctioned for considerable sums. With that knowledge, it might be a good idea to postpone the trip to the recycling center for a while.