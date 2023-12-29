“Don’t go injecting communism”: López Obrador ironically about vaccines and accepts that some are more popular

#Dont #injecting #communism #López #Obrador #ironically #vaccines #accepts #popular

Archive image. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

At the beginning of December, the green light was given for the marketing of vaccines against COVID-19 from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) worldwide and the Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (COFEPRIS). ) in Mexico.

Farmacias del Ahorro, Farmacias Benavides, Farmacias San Pablo and Farmacias Guadalajara are the chains where the doses are sold and applied.

The aforementioned biologicals are sold and applied in parallel to those supplied by the Federal Government -Sputnik, Abdalá and Patria- which has 9 million doses for the 2023-2024 reinforcement campaign against COVID-19, which covers practically 25 million of people for four risk groups:

People aged 60 and over.

Pregnant women.

People with comorbidities.

Health personnel.

However, there was a great demand from citizens to obtain one of the vaccines offered in private establishments, at an average cost of 900 pesos (prices vary depending on the chain), stopping going – making a fool of themselves -, a rejection generalized for those free biologicals ready to be applied in health sector clinics.

For this reason, this morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) criticized those who buy vaccines from famous brands, “they are not going to be vaccinated against communism if they are vaccinated with Abdullah, Sputnik or Patria.” It is part of conservative fanaticism, he expressed.

He also attacked the owners of the media who give the order to omit this type of information for the population, “fortunately there are social networks through which the people are informed, which is very ingenious,” he said.

It should be remembered that the vaccine can be applied from 5 years of age and that most people infected by the virus experience a mild to moderate respiratory illness, so in most cases no special treatment is required. .

Likewise, in the case of the Moderna vaccine, the prices have not been made known nor have the pharmacy chains that will apply them.