‘Don’t go to Christmas dinner if you have complaints’

“You can assume that hundreds of thousands of people are now infected with corona,” said outgoing Minister Ernst Kuipers of Health, Welfare and Sport. Image ANP Robin Utrecht

With the holidays approaching, the number of corona infections is ‘sky high’, and that worries Minister Kuipers. “We have never measured such high numbers in sewage water,” he reported to the Council of Ministers on Friday. “You can assume that hundreds of thousands of people are now infected with corona. There is therefore a real chance that you have someone around you who is infected.”

In recent months, anyone who wanted to do so could get a booster shot – until this Friday. “If you look at the target group of people aged 60 and over, approximately 2.3 million people have received such a shot. That is just under half of that target group.”

Christmas dinner

This is not without risk around the holidays. “Everyone really wants to enjoy Christmas with family and friends, and above all we should do that. But if you have complaints, be careful and don’t participate in that Christmas dinner for a while. Because there is a real chance that you have corona and also infect someone else.”

The high numbers of corona cases are not surprising, according to the minister. The fact that corona is a seasonal infection has been taken into account and the numbers would rise again in the autumn.

The ‘free walk-in’ of the booster vaccinations will end after Friday, but if there is a ‘specific medical indication’, people can still get one with a referral from their GP, says Kuipers. “But that’s not the way we’ve done it in the last three months.”

