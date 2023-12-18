Don’t lose weight! Why it’s wrong to use tactics to sweat more during your workout

Sweating is crucial for regulating body temperature. This process helps cool the body, as when sweat evaporates from the skin, it removes heat, keeping the internal temperature stable. Furthermore, sweating helps eliminate toxins from the body and hydrate the skin.

It’s a big mistake to use tactics to sweat more during training (how to exercise with a sweater in the heat) thinking about losing weight. This is because you accelerate dehydration, which impairs sports performance and poses several health risks.

In addition to water, sweat contains electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and chloride. If these substances are not replaced, an electrolyte imbalance may occur, affecting muscle and heart function.

In extreme conditions, such as high temperatures or during intense exercise, excessive sweating without adequate fluid replacement can lead to serious conditions, including fainting and even death.

It is essential to stay hydrated, especially when you sweat a lot, by regularly drinking water or isotonic drinks that replace electrolytes lost in sweat.

