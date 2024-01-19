Don’t you think Ronald Acuña Jr. could be more dangerous at the plate? See this…

No matter what the pitch was or the pitcher that was on the mound, Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. was a terror in the batter’s box in 2023.

The slugger had a slugging percentage of .500 or more against eight types of pitches. He hit .343 against righties, .315 against lefties. But perhaps what could make the reigning National League MVP an even more dangerous hitter is if he becomes a switch-hitter.

Acuña recently posted a video on his Instagram account in which the Venezuelan can be seen taking some swings from the left side of the plate – and hitting impressive hits. The Braves superstar let out some screams to accompany the powerful connections she was making to right field.

It is not the first time that Acuña flirts with the idea of ​​batting left-handed. He tried it before the 2023 season and even tried doing it during a regular season game in 2021. But once manager Brian Snitker saw Acuña with a left-handed helmet when he was in the waiting circle, the strategist called him and moved his finger disapproving the idea.

