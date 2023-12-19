Doomsday because Gaza is becoming increasingly terrifying, US announces war against Houthis

#Doomsday #Gaza #increasingly #terrifying #announces #war #Houthis

Tuesday, 19/12/2023 07:11 WIB

Photo: Attack on ships in the Red Sea by the Houthi group in Yemen related to the Gaza War (via REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United States (US) announced a coalition of 10 countries to “quell” Houthi missile and drone attacks in the Red Sea. Previously, the rebel group in Yemen attacked ships believed to be heading to Israel as a form of protest due to the war in Gaza, Palestine.

In Monday’s statement local time, Britain, France and Italy were among the coalition countries. There are also Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

“Nations seeking to uphold the basic principle of freedom of navigation must unite to address the challenges posed by these non-state actors,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement, quoted AFP, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

“The security coalition will operate with the aim of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and strengthening regional security and prosperity,” he added.

Houthi attacks have indeed increased since October, frequently erupting Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. The group attacks tankers, cargo ships and other vessels in the Red Sea, which could endanger transit routes carrying up to 12% of global trade.

The Houthis said the attacks were in solidarity with Gaza. Most recently, Norway’s Swan Atlantic and another ship identified by the Houthis as the MSC Clara were hit by this group’s missiles.

“It has carried out military operations against two ships linked to the Zionist entity using naval drones,” the Houthi official said.

“Vow to continue preventing all ships bound for Israeli ports… from sailing in the Arabian and Red Seas until more food and medicine are allowed into Gaza,” he added.

However, Swan Atlantic’s owner, Norwegian Inventor Chemical Tankers, said in a statement that the ship was carrying biofuel raw materials from France to Reunion Island. The inventor of Chemical Tankers emphasized that he had no links to Israel and was managed by a Singaporean company.

Saturday, the US was known to have shot down 14 drones in the Red Sea launched by the Houthis. Britain said one of its destroyers had also downed a suspected attack drone in the region.

New “Apocalypse”.

Previously, a number of ship operators had said they would not pass through the Meran Sea for fear of Houthi attacks. At least eight companies have said that, including the three most recent being BP, Evergreen and Frontline.

British oil giant BP suspended transit through the Red Sea Monday. Meanwhile Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen said it was immediately suspending shipments of Israeli cargo.

Frontline, one of the world’s largest tanker companies, also said it was rerouting ships. Where it will only allow new business to be routed through the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa (South Africa).

That route is much longer and uses more fuel. It is believed that this will lead to a new “doomsday” namely increasing operator costs and increasing the price of goods for consumers.

The attacks in the Red Sea also forced insurance companies to significantly increase ship premiums. Transit via the Suez Canal would be considered high risk.

Earlier, Italian-Swiss Mediterranean shipping giant CMA CGM of France, Hapag-Lloyd of Germany, Euronav of Belgium and AP Moller-Maersk of Denmark had also stopped using the Red Sea until further notice. AP Moller-Maersk is known to contribute 15% of global container transportation.

“The attack has become a maritime security crisis with commercial and economic implications in the region and beyond,” said Verisk Maplecroft analyst Torbjorn Soltvedt.

Meanwhile, Houthi Spokesperson Mohammed Abdul Salam requested mediation from Sudan made by a number of parties. This includes Oman to protect shipping using this waterway.

“Under the sponsorship of our brothers in the Sultanate of Oman, communication and discussions continue with a number of international parties regarding operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea,” he said on X.

The Gaza war broke out when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7. It killed around 1,140 people and kidnapped around 250 people.

However, Israel’s indiscriminate attacks have killed more than 19,450 people in Gaza. Where most of the women and children.

