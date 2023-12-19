Double boost for Amazon stock. He won the Trial of the Rings of Power

#Double #boost #Amazon #stock #won #Trial #Rings #Power

Amazon’s stock is in unprecedented form this year, returning lost profits from the post-Covid and inflationary 2022 to investors. It has gained a solid 80 percent since the beginning of this year alone, and is currently trading at around $155. However, while for most of the year the title was driven up by the unusually solid results of the Amazon Web Services cloud division, for the last almost five-dollar stock jump this Monday, the company owes two good reports, which the film division was responsible for.

On the one hand, the audiovisual producers of Amazon Prime, in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate foundation, succeeded in winning a court case concerning the creative activities surrounding the Lord of the Rings brand and the series The Rings of Power derived from it, which Amazon produces. On Tuesday night, however, they additionally confirmed that in cooperation with the company Games Workshop and the popular actor Henry Cavill (The Witcher in the Netflix series of the same name or Superman in the DC comic universe), he will transfer another popular brand – Warhammer 40k – to the movie screen and TV series screens.

Dispute about Tolkien

Amazon, together with the foundation that manages the copyrights after JRR Tolkien for the works of The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, sued a fan of the saga, who in 2022 published the first volume of his own “sequel” to the stories from Middle-earth called The Fellowship of the King (it was inspired by the first volume of the Fellowship of the Ring The Fellowship of the Ring).

Back when Amazon was preparing its billion-dollar series The Rings of Power, which is loosely inspired by Tolkien’s additions and notes to The Lord of the Rings, fan Demetrious Polychron claimed that he had stolen his story. And he threatened to sue. Polychron continued to write his seven-volume series and sued both Amazon and the Tolkien Estate for copyright infringement by the time Rings of Power was released.

