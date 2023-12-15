Double dismissal! Los Angeles Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco

#Double #dismissal #Los #Angeles #Chargers #fire #coach #Brandon #Staley #Tom #Telesco

After the debacle against the Las Vergas Raiders (21:63), the owner of the Los Angeles Charges, Dean Spanos, took radical action. Both head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired.

“These decisions are never easy, and I don’t take them lightly – especially considering how many people are affected. But we are clearly not where we want to be and we need a new vision “Spanos is quoted in the press release.

The fans “deserve more,” added Spanos: “Our ultimate goal remains to put together a championship team. And the consideration of how we can achieve this goal begins today.”

Even before the 21:63 embarrassment against the Raiders, Staley’s chair was shaking tremendously. His exit had already been discussed when the Chargers blew a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CLICK HERE FOR THE GAME WEEK 15 ROUNDUP

The playoffs are already only mathematically possible. Los Angeles only won five times in 14 games.

Staley took up his job in 2021 and has a record of 24:24 in 48 games. Telesco had been in office since 2013, and in his ten years as GM, the Chargers only reached the playoffs three times.