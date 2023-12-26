Double murders and multiple mysteries: New Netflix series based on brutal novel

#Double #murders #multiple #mysteries #Netflix #series #based #brutal

Two murders and mysteries to unravel? You can’t miss this series.

It’s almost 2024 and that means there is a whole list of new series that will be released. People often look to books or comics for inspiration for new projects and logically that process has been followed again.

Netflix in particular often uses this method. Examples of hit series based on books include Bridgerton or The Sandman.

A new series

This time the streaming service was inspired by Harlan Coben’s book, Fool Me Once. Coben has won all the major thriller awards, something no other American author can say.

His book was therefore the perfect choice for a film. The series of the same name will tell the same story as the book: Maya (Michelle Keegan), an ex-soldier, discovers dark secrets of her husband’s supposed death.

Great team

The series will be directed by David Moore (Sweeney Todd) and Nimer Rashed (The Good Karma Hospital), among others. The cast includes: Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Dino Fetscher and Joanna Lumley.

Stream Fool Me Once on Netflix from January 1, 2024.

Also Read:  From child star to anonymity: how is Macaulay Culkin doing now? | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Murderer of mother and 4 children in apartment that caused a stir in Paris arrested!
Murderer of mother and 4 children in apartment that caused a stir in Paris arrested!
Posted on
Potato plumcake: the savory version perfect for aperitifs
Potato plumcake: the savory version perfect for aperitifs
Posted on
Baldur’s Gate 3 or Uncharted? Huge Christmas discounts are underway on Steam – SMARTmania.cz
Baldur’s Gate 3 or Uncharted? Huge Christmas discounts are underway on Steam – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Former Wastora employees overloaded with reactions after TV series: ‘Call from Gerard Joling’
Former Wastora employees overloaded with reactions after TV series: ‘Call from Gerard Joling’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News