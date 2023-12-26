Double murders and multiple mysteries: New Netflix series based on brutal novel

#Double #murders #multiple #mysteries #Netflix #series #based #brutal

Two murders and mysteries to unravel? You can’t miss this series.

It’s almost 2024 and that means there is a whole list of new series that will be released. People often look to books or comics for inspiration for new projects and logically that process has been followed again.

Netflix in particular often uses this method. Examples of hit series based on books include Bridgerton or The Sandman.

A new series

This time the streaming service was inspired by Harlan Coben’s book, Fool Me Once. Coben has won all the major thriller awards, something no other American author can say.

His book was therefore the perfect choice for a film. The series of the same name will tell the same story as the book: Maya (Michelle Keegan), an ex-soldier, discovers dark secrets of her husband’s supposed death.

Great team

The series will be directed by David Moore (Sweeney Todd) and Nimer Rashed (The Good Karma Hospital), among others. The cast includes: Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Dino Fetscher and Joanna Lumley.

Stream Fool Me Once on Netflix from January 1, 2024.