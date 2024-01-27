Double pack Lookman: Nigeria moves confidently into the quarter-finals

#Double #pack #Lookman #Nigeria #moves #confidently #quarterfinals

Thanks to a deserved 2-0 win against harmless Cameroonians, Nigeria is in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup – not least thanks to a brace from former Leipzig player Ademola Lookman.

Goalscorer and provider of Nigeria’s 1-0 win: Ademola Lookman (left) with assist Victor Osimhen. AFP via Getty Images

In Nigeria, coach José Peseiro rotated back compared to the 1-0 win against Guinea-Bissau and used the starting eleven from the 1-0 win against hosts Ivory Coast – with one exception, however: Simon played in place of Samu Chukwueze (bench).

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song made two changes after the late 3-2 win over Gambia: Gonzalez and Moumi Ngamaleu started in place of Tchato and Yongwa (both from the bench).

Osimhen’s Eye for Lookman

In a balanced first half with only a few serious approaches to scoring, Nigeria was the slightly more dangerous team, acting with more force in the final third than the “Lions Indomptables”. Ajayi was already celebrating in the 9th minute when he overcame keeper Ondoa in his second attempt after a dangerous attack. But the supposed lead for the Nigerians did not stand up to a video check because two Super Eagles players were offside near the shooting path.

Little happened in the further course of the first half, both teams largely neutralized each other in midfield – until Cameroon’s Gonzalez made a mistake in a running duel with Osimhen. The SSC Napoli goalscorer then played a wonderful pass to Lookman, who beat Ondoa with a strong shot to take the lead at halftime (36′).

Nigeria’s keeper Nwabili has to go out

Little changed in the game after the break. Cameroon tried hard, but the Nigerians continued to threaten to score. However, bad luck for the Super Eagles in the 72nd minute: After a collision with Nkoudou, who came too late, Nigeria’s keeper Nwabili injured his knee so badly that he was ultimately taken off the field on a stretcher. Uzoho took over (80th).

In the 90th minute, Nigeria finally made things clear. The wonderfully released Lookman scored his double. Ondoa didn’t look completely comfortable with this goal either.

In the quarter-finals next Friday (6 p.m.) Nigeria will face Angola, which had already clearly won against Namibia 3-0 on Saturday.