After the rejection of her appeal by the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation in Rabat, the Moroccan singer Dounia Batma appeals to King Mohammed VI in connection with her involvement in the “Hamza mon bb” case.

Dounia Batma, who attempted to have her one-year prison sentence imposed in the “Hamza Mon bb” case annulled, had her appeal rejected by the Court of Cassation in Rabat. This confirms her involvement in the case. The singer was sentenced to eight months in prison in July 2020, before the Court of Appeal in Marrakech extended her sentence to one year a year later. In a live session on her Instagram account, Dounia, with tears in her eyes, begged for royal pardon.

The singer claims she was the target of a plot aimed at ending her artistic career, and of an “attempted murder” after her car was hit by a rock near a bridge near Kenitra. She claims that her ex-husband Mohamed Al Turk was involved in the plot against her, and accuses him of revealing her secrets in exchange for money.

Her sister Ibtissam Batma is also involved in the same case for cybercrime. Both sisters are accused, among other things, of gaining access to personal data to distribute private conversations and photos of people without permission through online applications.

“Hamza mon bb” is an anonymously created social media account on Instagram and Snapchat, which became known for publishing intimate photos and private conversations of Moroccan stars operating between Morocco and the Gulf States.