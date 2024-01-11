Douwe Bob after a stay in rehab: ‘I’m never going to drink again’ | Backbiting

#Douwe #Bob #stay #rehab #drink #Backbiting

Douwe Bob has never felt so good, he said on Thursday in the Qmusic afternoon show. The 31-year-old singer has been sober for a month and a half and is done with alcohol. “I dare say: I will never drink again.”

Last November the singer decided to be admitted. He came to that decision after a struggle in front of a supermarket in Abcoude. Images of the incident were widely shared on social media.

Douwe Bob spent a number of weeks in a clinic in Thailand. “I’m really done with drinking,” he said on the radio.

“At a certain point it’s just not cool anymore and it’s a bit tragic. Then you’re back to turning off the lights at an after-hours event at 3am.”

But now the singer is sober and focusing on fatherhood and his music. “It just keeps getting better. You thought it couldn’t be done, ladies and gentlemen,” he said, laughing. His new album will be released in February, on Valentine’s Day.