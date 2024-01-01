Dovilė Šakalienė: we must “put the issue of women’s military service on the table”

#Dovilė #Šakalienė #put #issue #womens #military #service #table

One of such experts is reserve colonel Vaidotas Malinionis, who previously held a high position in the Lithuanian army. Earlier, he told the tv3.lt portal that the Israeli model would suit Lithuania. According to this model, universal conscription of men and women is carried out.

“The Israeli model is optimal in the kind of threat in which they live, we also live in no less threat, if someone asked my opinion, I would say that it is necessary to organize a general conscription as soon as possible, to organize a reserve and probably both men and women should be conscripted”, – declared V. Malionis.

However, the officer emphasized that currently the infrastructure is not ready for universal conscription, and the condition of the reserve is also neglected.

“The problem is that we are not dealing with the reserves we have. It would be appropriate to switch to a mass call if the system were arranged from A to Z. Today, out of 120 thousand. available reservists, maybe only 30 thousand. are properly equipped and trained”, said V. Malionis.

V. Malinionis also stated that Lithuania allocates insufficient funds for national defense.

“Our budget is 2.5 percent, next year probably 3 percent. will not reach And Russia is preparing – it will allocate 6% next year, it is organizing the Kaliningrad military district, the goal of which will be aggression directed at us – Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Estonia. While others are preparing for war, we are asleep,” emphasized V. Malionis.

Dovilė Šakalienė – we should not ask if the convocation will take place, but when

Despite the ominous warning from the reserve colonel, politicians are divided. Dovilė Šakalienė, a member of the opposition Social Democratic Seimas faction and the National Security and Defense Committee (NSK), has previously expressed her support for universal conscription to perform military duty, and also, according to her, it is worth starting discussions on the greater inclusion of women in the Lithuanian army. According to the member of the Seimas, general convocation is only a matter of time.

“It is probably very important to distinguish not whether we are doing it (universal call, tv3.lt note), but when, whether we have the conditions for it,” stressed D. Šakalienė.

The member of the Seimas also emphasized that, based on survey data, many Lithuanian residents support the idea of ​​universal conscription. Last year, a survey conducted by the public opinion research company “Baltijos tyrimi” showed that 58% of people were in favor of universal conscription. respondents. 49 percent 9 percent of the surveyed residents would agree that universal conscription should apply only to boys. would support universal conscription for both girls and boys.

In addition, according to D. Šakalienė, the model of a general call would allow NATO allies to understand that Lithuania is preparing to defend itself against an aggressive neighbor.

“Regarding the general call, it is important to understand that this is a decision that has the support of the public. And without sufficient public motivation, universal calling is not possible.

Second, universal conscription is a very important message of political deterrence. If we talk about the countries of the NATO bloc, only four countries appear to have universal conscription. This gives the message that the country is preparing very strongly, citizens are ready to participate in defense, namely in the armed forces,” said D. Šakalienė.

D. Šakalienė also emphasized that although the general convocation is a necessary solution, the current national defense budget would certainly not allow it.

“If we are talking about the universal appeal, I have repeatedly emphasized that it is necessary to increase funding.

There is no funding for it now and there won’t be for the next few years, based on the way the defense budget is designed. We have a shortfall of several hundred million euros in order to implement what is now planned,” D. Šakalienė warned.

According to the Social Democrat, the country’s defense budget should be increased to 3.5%. from GDP. By comparison, the budget currently stands at 2.5 percent, also adding a one-off 0.21 percent. bank solidarity tax.

“3 percent from GDP is the minimum. Now no one denies it anymore, although when the national agreement was drawn up, it was not wanted to include 3%. requirement for a national defense agreement.

In my opinion, 3 percent. of GDP should have been last year, and this year we should talk about 3.5 percent. from GDP to defense so that we can implement the projects we have planned. With the current 2.5 percent since BVP, we have no chance to achieve the set goals – I am talking about the bringing of the German brigade, the reform of conscripts, and the establishment of the national division”, said D. Šakalienė.

“There is a particular lack of middle personnel – sergeants, non-commissioned officers, officers who could train conscripts. In three years, this government has not made any progress in defense issues, so we have to speak only declaratively about the general conscription,” added D. Šakalienė.

Dovilė Šakalienė: we must “put the issue of women’s military service on the table”

This year, the issue of conscripting women also attracted a lot of discussion. The beginning of the discussion was given in September by the general director of the Lithuanian Business Confederation (LVK) Ineta Rizgelė’s appeal to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, calling for the initiation of discussions on the inclusion of women in the conscription lists. However, this idea is supported by only a few politicians so far, and public opinion polls show that the absolute majority of the Lithuanian population would not support the conscription of women.

However, D. Šakalienė suggests looking at the situation in a different way – according to her, the attitude towards conscripting women to serve in the army has been changing in recent years.

“When I talked about it four years ago with my colleagues in the army – the Ministry of National Defense, the military academy, at that time the attitude was skeptical. But now the women themselves began to raise this question. The fact that these initiatives do not come from government institutions, but from society, civic organizations, shows that there is a need to talk about this in society”, remarked D. Šakalienė.

According to the politician, it is still too early to talk about the conscription of women, but it is necessary to start the discussion.

“We just started the dialogue. All we can do today is put different opinions on the table. We have very different opinions – and the cross-section of generations is somewhat different, opinions also differ according to place of residence, education. We have different views of the population and we need to talk about what are the stereotypes, what are the fears, what are the expectations”, said D. Šakalienė.

When asked how she evaluates the sometimes expressed argument that women are on average weaker and therefore not suitable for conscription, D. Šakalienė replied that not all military personnel need great physical endurance.

“I don’t think a drone operator needs big muscles and enormous physical stamina. Is a two-meter-tall man weighing a hundred kilograms absolutely necessary in the field of cyber security? Such an approach is inflexible”, explained D. Šakalienė.

“A balance must be found between sophisticated technologies and conventional warfare methods – between drones and artillery,” added the member of the Seimas.

Saulius Skvernelis – a universal call would cost a lot and bring little benefit

Saulius Skvernelis, an elder of the Democratic faction “Vardan Lietuvos” and a member of NGSK, expressed a slightly different opinion. According to him, a universal call would be too expensive and a measure that does not justify its price. In the opinion of the member of the Seimas, the current “mixed” model of the army, consisting of a professional army and the currently increasing reserve of conscripts, is the most appropriate for Lithuania.

“In my opinion, the universal call is too expensive and will not have the desired effect, at least in the near term,” said S. Skvernelis.

“I am in favor of a mixed model consisting of a strong professional army, increasing the number of conscripts, which is basically what the draft reform prepared with the Ministry of Defense is proposing. In this way, an active reserve is created. That model, in my opinion, is optimal for ensuring security and implementing key priorities. These priorities are: bringing the German brigade and establishing a national division,” added the member of the Seimas.

The elder of the Democratic faction agreed with D. Šakalienė’s assessment that there is currently no adequate infrastructure to organize a general election. However, in the opinion of S. Skvernelis, the budget amounts required for the general call are much too high – it is completely unrealistic to collect a budget that would be sufficient to implement these measures.

“To organize the conscription, it is necessary to have barracks, ranges, weapons, equipment, officers, non-commissioned officers. If we are talking about conscripting only men, it would cost about 450 million. EUR and about 80 million more would be needed every year. additional euros. And if with girls – about one and a half billion and another 200 million. euros annually. These are exorbitant amounts and certainly will not have the desired effect,” said S. Skvernelis.

When asked what he thinks about the survey data showing great support for universal conscription, S. Skvernelis replied that the survey data do not show the exact situation – they say that people answer without thinking that they themselves may have to serve in the army.

“When people answer surveys, they think they won’t have to do it themselves. But if a question affects everyone who answers, then the answers are immediately different. What should I do, how will I have to deal with education, work, who will compensate for the financial losses. When you ask people who think they won’t have to serve, you can get any answer,” the member of the Seimas explained.

The member of the Seimas also stated that, in his opinion, the example of the war in Ukraine showed that the effectiveness of the professional army decreases when mass conscription begins.

“It is important to talk about what can protect us and fight. Basically, it is a professional army and a motivated, trained reserve.

This was shown by the example of Ukraine. The best results during the war were while the people who participated in the war since 2014 fought. And when mass mobilizations and summonses begin, the effectiveness decreases significantly,” said the member of the Seimas.