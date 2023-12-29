Dow and Nasdaq 100 return to historic highs – Stock Exchange

The Dow Jones once again set another record and the Nasdaq 100 is about to record its best year since 1999, after also having renewed historic highs. Interest rates on North American debt worsened, pressured by the poor results of the seven-year auction held this Thursday.

The “hype” of artificial intelligence (AI), combined with aggressive bets, which point to policy interest cuts next year in the USA, is filling the North American stock market with gains this year.

In the market, investors are already pointing out that the federal funds rate will register an overall reduction of 150 basis points – which should begin at the beginning of 2024 -, double the 75 basis points projected by the North American Federal Reserve (Fed) in the your “dot plot”.

This Thursday, the Dow Jones set another record again and the Nasdaq 100 is about to record its best year since the “dot com” euphoria in 1999, after also having renewed historic highs.

The industrial index ended the day appreciating 0.14% to 37,710.10 points (a closing record), having reached 37,778.85 points during the session, setting new intraday historical highs. Unlike the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, the Dow Jones score is based on the price of listed shares and not market capitalization.

The S&P 500 ended the day at the waterline (rising 0.03%), at 4,783.35 points, remaining close to its record (4,796.56 points). Since the beginning of the year, the global benchmark has appreciated by 25%.

The technological Nasdaq Composite also ended the day practically unchanged (0.02%), remaining above the threshold of 15 thousand points, specifically at 15,095.14 points.

The more select Nasdaq 100 followed the same path, having closed at the waterline (+0.05%) to 16,898.47 points, after reaching 16,969.17 points during the session, breaking yet another record.

In the debt market, interest rates on treasuries increased across all maturities, with the yield on 10-year bonds adding 5.2 basis points to 3.846%.

The price of US bonds fell after the Treasury recorded weak demand for a seven-year issue, in which it raised $40 billion.

