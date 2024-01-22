Download! Apple just released iOS 17.3. It brings these key news – SMARTmania.cz

#Download #Apple #released #iOS #brings #key #news #SMARTmania.cz

Apple has just released the new iOS 17.3 update

It adds the security function Protection against theft

Another interesting new feature is shared playlists in Apple Music

Apple released the public version of the iOS 17.3 update today at 19:00. It brings news regarding the security of your iPhone, mainly the Anti-theft function, but finally also shared playlists in Apple Music.

Download the new iOS 17.3

Until now, the iOS 17.3 update was only available as part of the public beta, but today it finally came out to all users with supported devices. You can download on iPhones with iOS 17.2.1, i.e. iPhone XS, XR or later and iPhone SE 2nd generation or later.

How to download the update? Just head to Settings –> General –> Software Update on your iPhone and verify that an update is available, then tap the blue Update button. The size of the installation package may vary depending on the generation of your iPhone.

The most interesting news

Perhaps the most interesting news in iOS 17.3 is a special security function that Apple says Protection against theft (Stolen Device Protection). It’s a collection of features that will make it harder for thieves to get hold of your locked iPhone.

As soon as your mobile is in an unknown location, the anti-theft mode will start. This means that Face ID, i.e. biometric authentication, will be required to unlock the phone. A thief cannot access the data even if he knows the code.

At the same time, access to security settings will be restricted. “This new feature adds another layer of security in case someone steals your phone and gets your passcode,” says Apple.

Another, much more cheerful novelty, are shared playlists in Apple Music. Users of this service can now create playlists, for which it is possible to set which other users can edit, add or remove songs, and the like. Individual songs in playlists can then be responded to, for example, as messages in iMessage.

iPhones that you update to iOS 17.3

iOS 17 cannot be installed on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X from 2017, in the case of tablets, Apple has ended support for the first generation iPad Pro as well as the fifth generation basic iPad. iOS 17.2 is compatible with the following iPhones:

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro a 15 Pro Max (Ultra)

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro a 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro a 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro a 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro a 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS a XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

