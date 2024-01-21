Downsizing around CI Game and Behaviour

The makers of Dead By Daylight and Lords of the Fallen were also overtaken by the 2023 layoff trend, despite the fact that we are already writing another year. Of course, downsizings were justified here as well with template statements.

If we thought that with 2023 we had left behind the heart-wrenching downsizing wave that permeated the entire year, we were unfortunately mistaken. This time, two companies, Behavior Interactive, which developed Dead By Daylight, and CI Games, which also published Lords of the Fallen, announced layoffs. In the case of the former company, this affects approximately 45 people, while only a percentage was announced in connection with CI Games, here 10% of the workers will be sent.

The downsizing was justified in both places by streamlining, eliminating redundancies and preserving the competitiveness of the given company. This is especially strange, because the popularity of the asymmetric multiplayer Dead By Daylight is very significant, and the renovated version of Lords of the Fallen was CI Games’ most expensive project to date and despite the problems with the game, it surpassed the original 2014 game in ten days sales figures, which took seven months.

The first month of the year hasn’t even passed, but in addition to the above, we know of three more downsizings: Twitch and Discord are getting rid of a couple of employees, and Bossa Studio is also forced to downsize. The question is whether the continuation of last year’s downsizing wave is only due to the sad January, or whether things will stay this way now.

