Dozens of deaths due to strong winter storm in the US

In the state of Tennessee, the Department of Health confirmed 14 fatalities related to weather conditions, and in Pennsylvania, five women died on a highway on Tuesday in an accident with a tractor-trailer, according to police.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported in a statement Friday five deaths linked to weather conditions in his state. And in Oregon, three people were electrocuted when a power line fell on their stopped car in an ice storm Wednesday, according to the Portland Fire Department.

Freezing temperatures left a cityscape covered in ice around the waterfalls in Paterson, New Jersey.Image: Ted Shaffrey/AP/picture alliance

Thousands without power in Oregon

The winter had left 75,000 Oregon customers without power as of Friday night, according to the tracking website Poweroutage.us. The state government also declared a state of emergency.

Deaths were also reported in Illinois, Kansas, New Hampshire, New York, Wisconsin and Washington state, where five people are believed to have died from exposure, local media reported, citing Seattle officials.

Blizzard conditions hit several areas of the country, including the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountains and parts of New England, especially western New York, where forecasters said about 6 feet of snow fell near Buffalo. in a five-day period this week.

The frigid temperatures have also extended to the southern United States, a region unaccustomed to this type of winter weather.

Colder on the weekend

Some parts of the country are bracing for more severe temperatures this weekend.

“Another arctic blast will bring cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills to the Plains and Mississippi Valley into the eastern United States,” the National Weather Service said Friday in its latest alert.

Air transport also suffered major setbacks on Friday, with more than 1,100 domestic flights canceled and another 8,000 delayed, according to the website Flightaware.com.

