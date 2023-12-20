Dozens of dry trees on the Boulevard of Youth in Bucharest, cleared with a notice signed by Nicușor Dan/ Most of the trees have died since 2019, after the rehabilitation of the sidewalk by the City Hall of sector 4

#Dozens #dry #trees #Boulevard #Youth #Bucharest #cleared #notice #signed #Nicușor #Dan #trees #died #rehabilitation #sidewalk #City #Hall #sector

More than 34 mature trees, ash trees and maples with heights between 4-15 m have gradually dried since 2019 on Bulevardul Tineretului, from the alignment of the street near Bucharest’s big park of the same name. Suspicions and accusations were directed immediately after the rehabilitation of the sidewalk made by the City Hall of Sector 4 in 2019, as the new alveoli seemed not to allow water to drain. But dry trees were in the area before the pavement rehabilitation, but they were not replaced with the works.

Year after year, Bucharest residents wrote about the desolate and unshaded space on Tineretului Boulevard in the summer. The “We want change” community accused, in a post on Facebook, that in 2022 “almost all the trees on Tineretului Boulevard died as a result of the landscaping works carried out by the District 4 City Hall”.

“Dozens of trees stand dead on Tineretului Boulevard, giving the residents a post-apocalyptic landscape. They have been dry for years (…) The residents of Tineretului are affected daily by the death of the trees on the boulevard, a situation that leads to an increase in noise pollution and air pollution. This is how we get sick with lung diseases”, criticized “We want change” in 2022.

Now, four years after the rehabilitation of the sidewalk, the trees have been cut down and will be replaced by younger ones, which will have a circumference of 20-28 cm and a height corresponding to the diameter depending on the species. The deforestation action was approved by the Environmental Department of the Capital City Hall, and signed by the General Mayor Nicușor Dan, at the “emergency” request made by the District 4 City Hall.

The clearance notice with the extraction of the roots was issued on October 5, 2023 and sent to G4Media by the City Hall of Sector 4, following a press request in which we attached the photos from the illustration of the material.

The list of cut trees can be seen below, according to the opinion of the Environment Directorate – Bucharest City Hall:

List of deforested trees, Youth Boulevard. Photo document: Opinion of the Environment Directorate – Bucharest City Hall

According to the environmental notice, the City Hall of Sector 4 will clear 34 trees and will be obliged to plant 49 young trees, 34 in the alliance and another 15 in the adjacent area. The permit is valid for 2 years from the date of issue, but in mid-November, most of them were cut off.

Context

NGOs, the press and Bucharest residents have noticed, for years, the dry trees on Bd. Tineretului, which looked like telegraph poles, without a green crown. The City Hall of Sector 4 rehabilitated Tineretului Boulevard in the summer of 2019. Bollards were put up, the fences of the gardens near the blocks were changed, the parking spaces were arranged. Since 2019, since the rehabilitation of the boulevard, the institution has not replaced the dry trees on the side of the road and has not planted in the vacant spaces, Hotnews noted, at the time of the rehabilitation of the boulevard. Large planters with other trees were brought between the dry trees, an investment of at least 4,000 lei each. In 2019, the City Hall of Sector 4 informed Hotnews that it did not have a deforestation permit from the Capital City Hall.