Dozens of fugitives were caught, action was taken against those who rented their houses

Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya published the details of the Kalkan-9 operation in his post on social media. According to the post, 11 migrant smuggling organizers and 92 irregular immigrants were caught in the “Kalkan-9” operation, which was carried out in Izmir to houses where migrant smuggling organizers and irregular migrants were detected.

Legal action was taken against 16 homeowners who rented their homes to these people ‘even though they knew they were irregular immigrants’.

As a result of the operations, a total fine of 3 million 158 thousand TL was imposed on homeowners and irregular immigrants who rented their homes.

OPERATION TO 20 ADDRESSES

Under the coordination of the General Directorate of Security, Combating Immigrant Smuggling and Border Gates Department; By Izmir Anti-Immigrant Smuggling and Border Gates Branch Directorate; 11 migrant smuggling organizers were captured with the “Kalkan-9” Operation, which was organized at 20 different addresses with the participation of 5 teams of agile, 20 motorized teams, 2 teams of special operations and 182 personnel.

