Dozens of jobs will disappear due to the reorganization of Roompot and Landal | Work

Jan 23, 2024 at 12:41 AM

Roompot and Landal Greenparks will be cutting jobs because the office organizations are being merged. According to the FNV trade union, the reorganization affects almost three hundred employees. Of these, about a third would have to leave the company.

Most employees will be offered “the same or another suitable role”, the merged holiday groups say.

The companies did not report exactly how many people will lose their jobs. Roompot and Landal now employ 650 office employees in the Netherlands, full-time and part-time. There remain 520 full-time jobs, but how they are filled depends, among other things, on the number of part-time employees. However, the four Dutch offices will continue to exist, a spokesperson confirms.

Roompot took over Landal Greenparks in April last year. As a result of this takeover, some positions will be filled twice, the companies say. There are new roles for employees within the reorganization, but some roles are also lost.

In total, Roompot and Landal have more than 5,500 employees at parks and offices in the Netherlands and abroad. The two holiday groups have 32,000 accommodations in eleven countries, from camping pitches to villas.

After the takeover, the companies were obliged by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) to sell thirty parks to a peer. Otherwise there was a risk of creating too large a party. After the sale, Roompot and Landal were left with 305 holiday destinations.

