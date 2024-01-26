Dozens of new planets have been discovered outside the solar system

#Dozens #planets #discovered #solar #system

Among the recently detected celestial bodies, several of their stars may be in the habitable zone.

According to a recent study, 85 potential planets outside the solar system, so-called exoplanets, have been discovered that have quite low temperatures, reports the Independent. The possible objects were detected by NASA’s TESS satellite, and their mass may be similar to that of Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune.

TESS follows the development of the brightness of the stars, the changes may indicate planets passing in front of the celestial body. In general, three so-called transits must be observed in order to speak of a discovery.

However, the new study includes systems in which only two events were documented. It is possible that these exoplanets have longer orbital periods, so their temperatures may be cooler.

The affected objects can orbit their host star in 20-700 days, while the other exoplanets observed by TESS have an orbital period of 3-10 days.

Researchers believe that several of the 85 planets may be in their star’s habitable zone, where liquid water, one of the foundations of life as we know it, can survive.

It is important to add that the existence of the objects has yet to be confirmed. Of the now presented celestial bodies, 60 are completely new, 25 have already been described.

Faith Hawthorn, from the University of Warwick, first ran an algorithm on a sample of 1.4 million stars. After the screening process, the circle was narrowed down to 85 systems that could have exoplanets. Objects in the data set only passed their star twice.

The team made the discovery of the planets public so that astronomers around the world could analyze them. Dr. Sam Gillan expert from the University of Warwick, says that through the double passage, they can find celestial bodies that are cooler than the objects of traditional transit studies.