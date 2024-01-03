DOZENS of popular STORES are closing: They were a success recently, now THEY ARE CLOSING! We know what’s behind it

#DOZENS #popular #STORES #closing #success #CLOSING #whats

SLOVAKIA – First, great success and media attention. Then a significant decline in interest and the closing of one store after another. This story in Slovakia is written by two concepts. Packaging-free “eco” stores and designer “cheerful socks”.

They wanted to be “eco”, but they are going out of business. The segment of zero waste stores in Slovakia is getting into difficulties. Most of the owners confirmed some time ago that they have problems in business. “Interest began to decrease, and at least half of the packaging-free stores in Slovakia have closed over the past year,” the owner of Perma Market in Petržal recently stated for Hospodárske noviny. Milan Tomka’s family business, which offered durable food and also a drug store without disposable plastic packaging, ended after three and a half years.

What is behind the problems? Shop owners talk mainly about high inflation, which has changed the shopping behavior of Slovaks. Many have to cut back, so ecology went by the wayside at the expense of lower prices in supermarkets. However, expensive energy and rising rental prices also pushed stores into the red.

The popular Žilina store Do vrecúška confirmed the trend of closing just one day before Christmas. The packaging-free store was more than just a store. He organized workshops, creative workshops, herbal walks and swaps. In addition, he also supported families and children from Roma settlements, lonely seniors or single people.

Dozens of shops also closed “cheerful socks”

Sellers of designer socks also tell a similar story. Not so long ago, the stars of Slovak e-commerce have recently faced economic problems. The most striking example is Fingers, whose ten million loss sent it to the brink of bankruptcy and into restructuring. As the Index portal writes, the company ran into problems due to excessive investments in warehouse stocks and production during the pandemic. Last year closed seven stores and changed his strategy. “We abandoned the development of brick-and-mortar operations in Slovakia. Our long-term vision is to build a network of stores in Western Europe,” said the company’s executive director Ján Cifra.

The brand didn’t do well either Fusakale. The year before last, her sales dropped considerably and she ended up with a loss of almost 790,000 euros. Therefore, they had to slim down both production and the network of stores, and that in a big way. Fusakle they closed 55 stores. According to the Index, Fusakle had 65 year-round sales points. Last year, their number was cut to ten.

