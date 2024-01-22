Dozens of STB trams blocked on Regina Maria boulevard

#Dozens #STB #trams #blocked #Regina #Maria #boulevard

Approximately 20 trams belonging to the STB company remained blocked on Regina Maria boulevard, in the Piața Regina Maria station, on the way to Calea Rahovei. It is about lines 23 and 32 which are currently not running. According to the first information, the blockage was caused by a fault in the line.

This morning, Monday, January 22, STB representatives told travelers that tram lines 23 and 32 are blocked on Regina Maria Boulevard, in the direction of Calea Rahovei. According to the Bucharest Transport Company, the intervention teams were sent to repair the malfunctions on the line.

In order to decongest the situation, STB has urgently established shuttle line 632, which runs on the Piața Unirii-Alexandria Depot route on the following route: Queen Maria Boulevard, George Coșbuc Boulevard, Calea Rahovei, Alexandria Road.

Traffic on tram lines 23 and 32 respectively was suspended starting at 08:42. Apart from the post on the social network STB has not provided any other information about this situation.

In other news, the company also announced changes to STB bus stations. Thus, from 20.01.2024 the Ambulance Station that serves the metropolitan lines 443, 444, 446, 447 and 447 on the direction of travel towards the town of Tâncăbești has been suspended.

The decision came as a result of the fact that the location of the bus station is located in an area with low visibility. At the same time, STB also cited the low transport demand.

“Starting from Saturday, 20.01.2024, the “Ambulance Station” bus station, related to metropolitan lines 443, 444, 446, 447 and 447B, located on DN 1, in the direction towards Tâncăbești, will be suspended, considering the location it located in an area with low visibility, but also the registration of a low transport request”, the representatives of the transport company sent on Facebook.