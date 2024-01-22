DPP personnel reshuffle: Wu Zheng takes charge of the Information Department, Wang Yichuan takes over the policy meeting | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

#DPP #personnel #reshuffle #Zheng #takes #charge #Information #Department #Wang #Yichuan #takes #policy #meeting #Politics #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/22 13:21 (updated at 1/22 13:32)

The Democratic Progressive Party Central Committee has undergone a personnel reorganization. The Director of the Information Department was replaced by Wu Zheng (left) from the Sunflower Generation, who also serves as spokesperson; the Executive Director of the Policy Council was replaced by Wang Yichuan (right). (CNA file photo)

(Central News Agency reporter Ye Suping, Taipei, 22nd) There is a personnel reorganization at the Central Party Department of the Democratic Progressive Party. It is understood that the director of the Information Department will be taken over by Wu Zheng, a member of the Sunflower Generation, who will also serve as spokesperson; the former Director of the Information Department, Zhang Zhihao, will be transferred to the director of the Organization Department. As DPP legislator Luo Zhizheng resigned as CEO of the Policy Council, Wang Yichuan took over as the new CEO. New personnel will report this week.

Zhang Zhihao, director of the Information Department of the Democratic Progressive Party, announced today on the DPP news group that he will step down from his position as director of the Information Department, saying “I will see you later.”

DPP insiders pointed out that Lai Ching-te’s first wave of party affairs personnel adjustments after the election are focused on “training talents in all aspects.” Zhang Zhihao will be transferred to the director of the Organization Department; Wu Zheng will be the director of the Information Department; Wang Yichuan will take over as the executive director of the Policy Association.

Party insiders said that Zhang Zhihao, who comes from the “generation of staff” of the Democratic Progressive Party, started as a grassroots party worker and served as Xiao Meiqin’s congressional assistant, “expanding” in Hualien; in the 2018 New Taipei City council election, Zhang Zhihao successfully ran for the first time. He was elected, but lost re-election in 2022, and was subsequently recruited to the Central Party Headquarters.

Party insiders said that Wu Zheng, a member of the Sunflower Generation, was recruited to run for New Taipei City Zhonghe Legislator as a member of the “Democratic Alliance” this time. Although he lost to the local forces, the DPP valued his air combat capabilities and The discussion of the topic attracted the support of many young people.

Party insiders said that there was a trend of “rescuing Wang Yichuan” in this election. During the election campaign, Wang Yichuan used land and air combat capabilities and was good at using plain and easy-to-understand language to attack and defend complex issues in a short period of time.

In addition, party insiders said that current spokespersons Zhuo Guanting and Dai Weishan will remain in office. (Editor: Zhai Sijia) 1130122

