Dr.. Abla Al-Alfi: The closeness of pregnancy periods causes children to suffer from stunting and autism

Dr. Abla Al-Alfi, a member of the Health Committee in the House of Representatives, said that she was honored to be the supervisor of the “100 Days of Health” initiative, the most prominent feature of which was the link between maternal health and the population issue. She also cares about the health of the child from his formation in the mother’s womb to his first years of life.

Al-Alfi confirmed during her interview with the “White Ballet” program that the proximity between pregnancy periods leads to children suffering from stunting, autism, and various disabilities, and therefore the first file in the initiative was

“100 Healthy Days” is an examination of people about to get married. If a woman suffers from anemia, for example, she should be treated first before giving birth. She also praised the launch of the “1000 Golden Days” initiative, which raises awareness among mothers of the importance of having a period of no less than 3 days between having one child and another. years, in order to ensure the health of the mother and fetus.

Al-Alfi stressed the importance of a woman exercising during pregnancy, while avoiding tensions and psychological pressures, explaining that a natural birth is always better than a cesarean section because of the problems it causes to the mother and fetus, and that breastfeeding is the healthiest for the child.

The program (White Polo) is broadcast weekly on Egyptian satellite television.

Presented by Mona Abdel Ghaffar.

Directed by Amr Abdel Aleem.

