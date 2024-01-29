Dr. Lilly arrives to take care of Valiban in the desert; ‘Canada’s journey was changed by seeing their tears’ – Dr.Lilly Joseph Doctor Treated Mohanlal in Jaisalmeer Malayalam news

#Lilly #arrives #care #Valiban #desert #Canadas #journey #changed #tears #Dr.Lilly #Joseph #Doctor #Treated #Mohanlal #Jaisalmeer #Malayalam #news

“If I went to a foreign country, I would get a handful of money. In 2008, he was called from Canada with an offer of 6 lakh rupees. Sometimes up to ten lakh if ​​overtime is included. I would get more money if I went there, but I felt I was needed here. God appointed me here, I felt that it was to give them comfort.

Dr. decided to live for the people of that remote Rajasthan village, giving up a job that would have given him more money and fame. Most of the Malayalees heard about Lillikutty for the first time through Mohanlal’s words. The doctor, who wants to stay away from the news and fame, is not interested in his picture appearing anywhere. She was ready to talk about herself after much coercion. Lillikutty and her husband, Dr. Benny Joseph, are natives of Kattururthi in Kottayam district. Dr. Lillikutty talks to ‘Manorama Online’.

To Rajasthan like a mission

In 2008, she came to Jaisalmer for a month as a replacement for a general surgeon. After processing the visa to go to Canada, we met one of our senior doctors when he went to a seminary for a week and stayed to participate in prayer. He was going to America for a month to see his son and asked if he could go to the trust hospital where he was working in Jaisalmer as a substitute. I agreed as I had time to get the visa. So I was working in Delhi and traveled to Jaisalmer. My husband, who is a doctor, remained in Delhi.

It was a hundred-bed hospital. I was there a physician and a pediatrician. Apart from this, there was only one government hospital there. This hospital was not long in operation. Many patients started arriving there from different places. After the treatment, they returned happily.

After a month, I asked the doctor who sent me here to come back. It was for me to go. Her husband also came there. We took a house there to pack and stuff to go back to Delhi. I had to go to Delhi and speed up all the other visa matters. 10 lakhs has already been paid.

But patients started coming to that house too. It increased day by day. Up to forty people started arriving a day, including maternity cases. Even though I said ‘we are leaving, you go to the hospital’, they did not agree. ‘If you have a room at madam’s house, will you take the delivery with us?’ They asked until then. I am General Surgeon and Gynecologist. Seeing this, the other doctors there asked me to stay there. When we asked, ‘Can madam leave when so many patients are waiting here’, we were in two minds about leaving the country.

New Rajasthan Hospital (Photo: Facebook/ New Rajasthan Fertility Hospital & Research Center Pvt. Ltd.)

There are many doctors to work in the city. We realized that rural India needs doctors. We are also disturbed that many of the patients referred from here to other hospitals die on the way. The government hospital here had no system to handle serious cases. All references are to Jodhpur. It is five hours away. Those seriously injured in the accident, those with ruptured uterus and bleeding die on the way. When my husband found out about this, he said, ‘If we go to Canada, we can make as much money as we want, but according to your nature, making money doesn’t seem to satisfy you. Serving the poor is the mission God has given you.’ that

I got an offer of 6 lakh rupees from Canada that day. If you work longer hours, you can make up to 8-10 lakh rupees. But my husband’s words and the condition of the patients here changed my mind. I felt that God had appointed me for urgent service in an inner village. People who come here from outside think that the people who work here are those who get punishment transfer. This was a very underdeveloped area. Alternating extreme cold and extreme heat have also posed challenges. Food also took time to get right. But we thought it was God’s command.

Collector’s call for reservation

Six months later, a call came from the Jaisalmer District Collector. It seems to be August 14, 2009. He said that I have been selected for the award in recognition of my work for the district. But I asked him that there are many senior doctors there and give the award to them and spare me. But he said that all of them suggested. I was unable to go to collect the award due to severe fever. I told them that. But they forced me to come and collect the award for at least a minute. A ten-year-old boy whose liver was seriously injured after being hit by a tractor was surgically cured, and a woman who was seriously injured after falling from a stool was brought back to life by people who came to the Collector immediately. They decided to give me the award considering all that.

Service by turning a broken shop into a hospital

As the number of patients increased, so did our responsibility. At that time there were only government hospitals in Jaisalmer which were functioning with very minimal facilities. There were no doctors to perform surgery. Knowing all this, we ourselves spent some money, rented a dilapidated shop and converted it into a hospital – New Rajasthan Hospital. Necessary materials were also delivered there.

My husband and I have been here for fifteen years now. He looks after the management affairs of the hospital. I also look after general surgery and gynecology department. Now there are doctors here including a dentist and a psychiatrist. Moreover, now other private hospitals have started coming here. There have been many changes. Serious cases that other doctors cannot handle still come here. Even though we have a hospital, even if we call for help from the trust hospital and the government hospital, we will go.

Seeing Mohanlal

Mohanlal and his team stayed at the Marriott Hotel here for the shooting of Valiban. Some of them came to our hospital with fever and other ailments. They asked me that Mohanlal was in the hotel with fever and cold and could I come and see him. They, including the collector, were told to inform them of anything they needed. Then there will be other doctors, I asked them if I want to come. But I was going when they asked again. I was asked how I got here while talking about the disease and so on.

The crises are many

A life is on the operating table. That’s where the doctors’ panic call comes from. Sometimes he even went down from the church to the operation theater during Mass.

Once the vehicle overturned, a 25-year-old BSF officer was admitted to a government hospital. He was badly injured and had no pulse. There the army doctor, the BSF doctor and the surgeon of the government hospital tried but failed and called me. During mass in the church, I rushed down and took over the operation. I return when I am sure the patient will come back to life.

A woman had come from the Pakistan border. Thirty years ago, her uterus ruptured and started bleeding. Although the bleeding stopped, the vaginal cord came through the urethra. They used to fill an aluminum pot with soil as the urine would flow while sitting somewhere. I have seen many doctors to no avail. I came here because someone told me. Her uterus was surgically removed and the bladder problem was replaced. Now they live happily ever after.

Similarly, a pregnant woman was brought in at 8 pm in a very critical condition. It was their eighth birth. Only hemoglobin 1 and 2 were present. He came here after receiving four units of blood from the government hospital in Jodhpur. The heart almost stopped working. I was about to get off duty that day. My husband came and said: ‘A patient has come and the condition is very bad. Don’t take it.’ But I thought I would look and went down. When I went there, I said to admit. Also told to start heart medication. It was also informed that the delivery will be looked after tomorrow. When we see some, we know that we cannot save them. But I could not resist taking that case. When I got a feeling that I could do it, I went to church and prayed that I would stay with him. When I came back, I got a phone call – labor pains had started. HB then there were only two. There was a great fear that something might happen to the child. By God’s grace, their delivery went well by then. There was no major bleeding.

There have been many things like this where we have stumbled into the theater of operations. All that has been cured with God’s help.

Rajasthan has changed, we have not changed

Now the Rajasthan government is making a lot of investments here. The airport has come up, the railway station has improved. Making Jaisalmer a tourist destination. Many private hospitals have also come up. We are very happy that our work has inspired new hospitals to start. The doctors started the hospital thinking that if a woman doctor came from outside and started a private hospital here, would the people here also be able to do it?

When a sick person is healed by my hands, I think that God’s mission has been carried out through my hands. I don’t work for money. Go to the government hospital and get treatment for free. We continue to do so. I started my career in 1993. He has not taken a single Sunday off till date. Even if he sits at home, he will take care of all the patients who come. When I take care of each sick person, I believe that God is working through me to heal them.