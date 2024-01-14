Dr. Marwa Hamdy explains the relationship between neglecting dental health and aging diseases

#Marwa #Hamdy #explains #relationship #neglecting #dental #health #aging #diseases

Dr. Marwa Hamdy revealed Oral medicine specialist And cosmetic dentistry, the effect of lack of attention to dental health and its relationship to the emergence of aging diseases, explaining that neglecting the mouth in general leads to Alzheimer’s.

The relationship between dental neglect and aging diseases

Dr. Marwa Hamdi, a specialist in oral medicine and cosmetic dentistry, said in her interview with the clinic program broadcast on Al-Hayat channel: Neglecting dental health can generally affect the health of the body, and among the most prominent health problems is poor digestion and poor nutrition, which consequently affects the body’s organs.

Dr. Marwa Hamdi added: There are some unhealthy habits that people follow, and they can harm their teeth, such as using an inappropriate toothbrush, or brushing in a horizontal motion, which then erodes the outer layer of the teeth. Most people follow these habits in the belief that this is the way to go. The sound one.

Dr. Marwa Hamdy continued: Egyptians are accustomed to using toothpick after eating, but this causes many health problems for the teeth and gums, including gum gaps and pockets, so healthy habits must be followed, noting that some patients use unhealthy types of toothpaste, which are It is bleached, contains charcoal, or consists of sodium bicarbonate granules, but all of these things harm the outer layer of the teeth and make them yellow quickly.

Dr. Marwa Hamdi concluded: Popular recipes that some people are accustomed to using, such as a mixture of turmeric and lemon, cause harm to the gums, and although they give quick whiteness to the teeth, they harm the enamel and make them brittle and yellow later on.