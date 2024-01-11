#Moo #Weerasak #posts #warning #bipolar #disorder #Stroke

Dr. Moo Weerasak posts a warning about bipolar disorder. Stroke?

Today (January 11, 2024) Dr. Moo or Assoc. Prof. Dr. Weerasak Charatchaisri, a doctor specializing in forensic medicine. Srinakharinwirot University posted a warning on Facebook Bipolar disorder risks Stroke? Dr. Moo posted a message saying: Bipolar disorder risks Stroke? This research analyzed big data from several studies. To study the relationship between bipolar disorder and the risk of stroke (stroke), both the first occurrence of the disease (incidence) and death from this disease (mortality). Important points 1. Research results indicate that bipolar disorder patients There is a risk of having a first stroke. Approximately 1.2 times more than the general population. 2. Patients with bipolar disorder There is also a risk of death from stroke. Slightly higher than the general population (approximately 1.1 times) 3. Although the risk increases, overall, the risk of stroke in patients with bipolar disorder is It is still not considered very high. Mechanisms that cause risk 1. Bipolar disease may affect behavior and risk factors for stroke, such as depression, smoking behavior. Lack of exercise, being overweight, and stopping taking medication for treatment. 2. Neurological and hormonal factors related to bipolar disorder. May have a direct effect on the risk of stroke. Caution 1. This research indicates a relationship. But it does not clearly indicate that bipolar disorder is the direct cause of stroke. 2. Other factors that are not bipolar disorder May play a role as well. Recommendations 1. Patients with bipolar disorder Disease symptoms should be controlled. Manage stress Healthy living habits Including taking medicine as prescribed by the doctor continuously. To reduce risk factors for stroke. 2. You should check your cardiovascular health regularly. According to the doctor’s advice