Dr. Paoya, aged 73, decided to end his life. Wife reveals husband has debilitating disease Tried to leave the world many times | MATICHON ONLINE

A 73-year-old medicine inhaler doctor passed away. His wife revealed his past as a medicine doctor, causing herpes and shingles. He thought he was stressed and sick with many illnesses.

At 8:30 a.m. on December 29, Police Lieutenant Pairoj Chumanee, Deputy Inspector, Wiset Chai Chan Police Station We received a report of the death of an old man in the bathroom. Next to a house in Yi Lon Subdistrict, Wiset Chai Chan District, Ang Thong Province, he rushed to inspect along with doctors and nurses from Wiset Chai Chan Hospital. along with Ruamkatanyu Foundation officials

The scene of the incident was a bathroom. About 10 meters from the house, a walking stick was found in front. Inside, they found the body of an elderly man wearing a white T-shirt and wearing a sarong, who had tied his neck to a bathroom beam with an electric wire. The next name known was Mr. Prayoon, aged 73 years.

Upon questioning Mrs. Somphit, 73 years old, wife of the deceased, she said that the deceased was a medicine doctor who treated herpes and shingles by spraying holy water. or white liquor in the affected area My husband is sick with many debilitating illnesses. I’ve thought about it many times. But someone came to see. Save a life in time This time I found out in the morning that he had died.

Initially, relatives were not impressed by the death. Therefore, the body was taken for merit-making according to religious traditions.

