Dr Shameem Jaumdally: researcher in the service of life

A naturally discreet Dr. Shameem Jaumdally found himself center stage during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Featured in virtually every local media outlet as a virologist, he helped raise awareness the virus. Meeting with a research enthusiast.

On vacation in Mauritius since the end of last December, Dr Shameem Jaumdally came to recharge his batteries with his loved ones before flying back to Cape Town this Sunday, January 7. It is with all simplicity that he welcomes his loved ones into the home.

A virologist and team leader at the University of Cape Town Lung Institute, he developed a particular affinity for biology in secondary school, largely thanks to his two teachers in the subject, namely Ms Pamela Ramasawmi and M .Jim Ah-Kioon. He did his secondary education at the Royal College of Port-Louis, which he completed in 2002. “I also had a penchant for solving mysteries and taking on big challenges at the biomedical level. The choice was therefore between forensic medicine or virology,” he explains.

He headed to Cape Town, South Africa, in 2004, with the initial goal of doing a master’s degree and then moving to Europe or the United States to continue his studies. However, after visits to these two continents, he realized that life in South Africa suited him much better. Aged 39, he has now been based there for 20 years.

According to him, this country is conducive to what he wanted to accomplish in infectious disease research. He also considers South Africa to be an attractive higher education destination given the good value for money education. “It took me ten years of continuous study at the University of Cape Town to complete my PhD, and subsequently my mentor at the time convinced me to undertake a Masters in Public Health to become a researcher more translational,” he says.

This type of research aims to make the link between fundamental research (understanding of biological, molecular mechanisms, etc.) and clinical practice (diagnosis, treatment, prevention of diseases in patients). It is a process that aims to translate scientific discoveries into practical applications to improve health care. After five more years of postdoctoral training, he landed his first job as a researcher.

His decision to study virology also stems from personal experience. This was at a time when the HIV/AIDS pandemic was the largest cause of death in the world. “I remember when antiretrovirals were just being rolled out globally and finding an effective cure or vaccine was a priority,” says Dr. Jaumdally.

Thanks to a network of social workers in Mauritius, he had the opportunity to meet a young HIV-positive girl who had lost her parents to AIDS. He still remembers the moment when she asked him what death felt like, because he had been told that she too would die soon, like her parents. This has long been his main motivation to continue his studies in virology and try to make his own contribution to the eradication of the pandemic.

It was the COVID-19 pandemic that propelled him to the forefront despite himself. “What a baptism of fire to develop a public profile in the midst of a global pandemic, especially for someone who likes to remain discreet in the public domain in general! » exclaims Dr. Jaumdally.

During this difficult period, he and most of his fellow researchers realized that they were ill-prepared to communicate their work to civil society. “I had to go back to basics and I think that’s where my public health training played a role,” he emphasizes. He therefore advises university students to worry less about grades and more about the impact of professional translation that they can have in a real context.

He enjoys working in South Africa. “I don’t think distance is a problem these days, since we live in a context where many interactions are virtual. » Which firstly gives him independence of thought, or more precisely, academic freedom which takes precedence over everything else in his career as a researcher supported by public funds.

“One of the major, if not the biggest, problems we faced at the time was the constant politicization of the COVID-19 issue. As an independent scientist, it was like walking through a minefield,” he says.

For Dr. Jaumdally, the only thing that is guaranteed in life is death, which has always been at the heart of how he decides to live his life. “During the pandemic, I was often the last person seriously ill patients spoke to before they died. For many of them, there was a feeling of familiarity having shared moments or meals with them before,” he says.

Which made him say at that time that, whatever one’s level of intelligence, power or wealth, when one’s time has come, one is powerless in the face of death. Moreover, the last moments he experienced with certain patients reminded him that human beings remain mere mortals in the greater scheme of things: life.

Total trust in biomedical researchers

Well informed about the evolution of COVID-19 in Mauritius, Dr Shameem Jaumdally is of the opinion that no direct comparison of the management of the pandemic between South Africa and Mauritius can be made. This is due to the established expertise and disparate amounts invested in research between the two countries.

He points out, however, that what has stood out in South Africa is the complete trust placed in biomedical researchers to guide the country safely through these tumultuous times.

“The line of communication has always been open with civil society, and the government and private sector have also followed the expertise and lived experience of these health professionals,” he says.

However, everything was not rosy. There have also been multiple incidents of alleged corruption during the pandemic, which prompted the Minister of Health to resign, but overall, most public biomedical entities have worked independently and fairly during this period, emphasizes Dr. Jaumdally.

Health Ambassadors

Very busy with his job, Dr Shameem Jaumdally devotes little or no time to leisure activities. He says his mind is racing all the time and he can’t stop. For him, being an academic is a 24/7 activity for his brain.

However, he manages to make time for his family between two reflections. “I am fortunate to be in a city that offers spectacular mountain and beach scenery. Being in nature truly remains the best way to recharge your batteries, body and soul,” he says.

He also spends much of his time outside of work organizing workshops for children in disadvantaged areas of Cape Town. Among them, there is his project called “Health Ambassadors”; members teach children the necessary knowledge about a healthy lifestyle. They thus become relays for the dissemination of these practices in their community.

Altruistic

Forging a career in science takes time and requires a lot of patience and sacrifice, says Dr Jaumdally. “If you choose the path I took in academia, you must be willing to give up money for the satisfaction of seeing those less fortunate have a better life. »

Although he works in a large laboratory and is dedicated to his work, he could have had a better salary if he did another job. But making a fortune doesn’t interest him. Altruism is one of the values ​​passed on to him by his parents since his early childhood. “I was educated to put myself at the service of others,” he maintains.

Volunteer consultant

Having all the technological means in South Africa, Dr Jaumdally does not envisage returning to the country to work there. According to him, South Africa is the ideal place for the research he is carrying out, which means that he cannot see himself finding himself elsewhere and having to start all over again without the assurance of having the same means at his disposal. .

He is, however, ready, as a patriot, to act as a consultant if asked to help improve things in the medical sectors. “I am open to any form of collaboration as long as it is voluntary to make things happen,” he says.

It is also willing to provide training in research at university level. However, he deplores the existence of a gap in research in Mauritius.

Personalized medicine

Passionate about research, Dr. Jaumdally wants to provide answers and ways to improve people’s health. Its main objective is to improve access to primary health care for all pathologies, not just infectious diseases. This starts with better and more accessible diagnostic tools.

“I dedicate a large part of my work to developing and testing these tools. As a public health practitioner, I naturally prefer prevention to cure, and I focus part of my efforts on improving people’s behavior,” he explains.

As a team scientist at the University of Cape Town’s Lung Institute, he is called upon to develop and improve diagnostics for infectious diseases and try to understand their transmission. Among them, there is tuberculosis and HIV. Through his research, he addresses challenges in understanding different cancers and the causes of autism, for example, which encourages him to continue to develop his knowledge. This is the only way, according to him, to bring about improvement in diagnosis, treatment and prevention. “Doctors depend a lot on the research of scientists,” he says.

Among the projects he has been able to successfully complete is improving the diagnosis of urological cancers such as the prostate and kidneys. These are cancers that can be treated with a survival rate that is much better than other types of cancer, he says. With urologists, he developed work patterns and opened primary health clinics for hematuria, blood in the urine, to identify where more people developed prostate problems and kidneys. This has made it possible to develop rapid diagnostics at the early stages of these cancers for better patient care and to ensure a better survival rate as well as a better quality of life.