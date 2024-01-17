‘Dr. Teera’ brings up American research showing that vaccinations in children and teenagers reduce the risk of Long COVID.

#Teera #brings #American #research #showing #vaccinations #children #teenagers #reduce #risk #Long #COVID

17 Jan. 2024 – Assoc. Prof. Dr. Teera Worathanarat, Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University posted on Facebook with the topic “Vaccines reduce the risk of Long COVID in children and adolescents,” stated the pediatric journal Pediatrics, which recently published the results of a study on January 16, 2024.

The RECOVER research team, led by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and several U.S. universities, studied the effects of COVID-19 vaccination. In more than 1,000,000 children and teenagers aged 5-17 years, it was found that children and teenagers who receive the vaccine will reduce their risk of Long COVID after infection by approximately 25-50%.

Adolescents who receive the vaccine have a reduced risk of Long COVID than young children, approximately 40-50%, which is consistent with its effectiveness in preventing Long COVID in adults.

The results of this latest study confirm the benefits of reducing Long COVID risk from the vaccine, in addition to reducing transmission, severe illness, and reducing death.

Above all, in an era where the epidemic is still ongoing. Protective behavior during daily life is necessary. Pay attention to your health, wear a mask, be careful of crowded places. Try to stay in a well ventilated area. And keep your distance from people who are feeling sick. Especially those who are coughing/sneezing.

Vaccine Effectiveness Against Long COVID in Children. Pediatrics. 16 January 2024.