“Dr. Teerawat – A. Panthep” scheduled an appointment on February 8 to organize a discussion – collect data – launch a mobile medical unit to deal with COVID | Hfocus.org

Dr. Teerawat – Prof. Panthep issued a statement (issue 3) making an appointment on February 8 to hold a discussion and collect information. and launched a mobile medical clinic unit to deal with Long Covid-19 and the effects of vaccines.

January 25, 2024 Prof. Dr. Teerawat Haemjutha Head of the Emerging Disease Health Science Center Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University and Achan Panthep Puaphongphan Dean of the College of Oriental Medicine Rangsit University Issued a third joint statement, scheduling a discussion – collecting data – providing mobile medical unit services to deal with Long Covid-19 and the effects of vaccines. The details of the statement are as follows:

From the Emerging Disease Health Science Center Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University Has signed an academic and research cooperation agreement with the College of Oriental Medicine. Rangsit University And there have been two statements, concluding that there is a concealment process. Distorting information due to the effects of vaccines occurring abroad, which results in incorrect information being referenced in Thailand. And there are also people who feel that their own health is weakening. Due to Long Covid-19, which has no cure yet. There are also people who are affected by the vaccine who do not know it. or know that they have been affected by the vaccine But was denied by the doctor that it was not related to the vaccine. or not being treated or cured due to the effects of the vaccine

From the reasons mentioned above. Emerging Disease Health Science Center Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University and the College of Oriental Medicine Rangsit University Therefore, there was a joint resolution to organize a project to organize a seminar and a mobile medical unit for the situation. Long-Covid-19 and the effects of vaccines

In the said seminar, there will be a description of the COVID-19 testing situation. and the impact of vaccines in various dimensions Including a description of treatment methods and remedies by Eastern medicine and Thai traditional medicine. Chinese medicine natural therapy, etc.

In addition, there is an opportunity for people with COVID-19 symptoms to test. and the effects of the vaccine have come to register or report symptoms of illness and open a forum for exchanging treatment methods of all medical fields on this occasion.

We will provide a mobile medical clinic at the College of Oriental Medicine. Rangsit University Providing services in counseling, treatment, therapy, and remedies without any charge. For those affected by COVID-19 and the effects of vaccines according to the theories and methods of traditional Thai medicine, Chinese medicine and homeopathy. At the same time, the Emerging Disease Health Science Center Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University Will be open for service and provide advice on blood tests to look for inflammation and proteins that may be related to COVID or the effects of the vaccine at the same event.

Therefore, I would like to invite the media COVID-19 patients or affected by the vaccine Doctors in all fields who want to share their experiences in treatment As well as the interested public can join the said activity on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the multi-purpose meeting room, 1st floor, Bangkok Art and Culture Center of Bangkok. Pathumwan Intersection Bangkok time 13.00-17.00 hrs.

Joint statement by

Professor Dr. Teerawat Hemajutha, Head of the Emerging Disease Health Science Center Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University and Professor Panthep Puapongphan, Dean of the College of Oriental Medicine Rangsit University 25 January 2024

note :

February 8, 2024

Time 13.00 – 17.00 hrs.

At the multi-purpose room, 1st floor, Bangkok Art and Culture Center

Within the event

> Lecture on “Long Covid-19 Condition, Lecture on Vaccine Effects” by Professor Dr. Teerawat Hemajutha, Head of the Emerging Disease Health Science Center Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University

> Lecture on “Treatments for Long Covid-19 and the effects of vaccines in the direction of Eastern medicine (Thai Traditional Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine)” by Professor Panthep Puaphongphan, Dean of the College of Oriental Medicine, Rangsit University.

> Open a forum to exchange experiences from patients and doctors in various fields who have experience in treating Long Covid-19 and the effects of vaccines.

Meet with

The Mobile Medical Clinic of the College of Oriental Medicine, Rangsit University, provides free treatment!

> Thai traditional treatment, consultation and prescription of medicines by Thai traditional medicine practitioners.

> Traditional Chinese Medicine provides acupuncture and fire dragon services by traditional Chinese medicine practitioners.

> Providing blood testing and lab testing services by the Emerging Disease Health Science Center Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University

For details, call 0897705862.