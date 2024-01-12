#Theera #recommends #ATK #method #infected #Covid #test #day #clearest #results

Dr. Theera recommends the ATK method. If you are infected with Covid, test on which day you will see the clearest results. Advice aside from prodding your nose. Should be smeared on the back of the throat (pharynx) to help detect more infections.

January 12, 2024 Associate Professor Dr. Teera Worathanarat Faculty of Medicine professor Chulalongkorn University Post a message via Facebook Thira Woratanarat Regarding the procedure for testing ATK if infected with Covid, it means that if you are sick then test ATK.

first day Only 30-60% of positive results will be found. Day 3 will find only 60-75% if examined until Day 4-5 After the onset of symptoms will detect approximately 80-93%

This is why it is always recommended that Check until the 4th-5th day after becoming sick.

Dr. Teera recommends the following practices that should be done:

1. Will mingle closely with others outside the home. You should always wear a mask. Especially at work, educational institutions and social gatherings.

2. Keep a sharp ear and a sharp eye. Stay away from people who are sick, such as coughing, sneezing, stuffy nose, fever, headache, dizziness, especially coughing.

3. Avoid sharing food and groceries with others. The current risk is high. Especially eating and drinking together at work and at social gatherings.

4. Always remember that it’s best to protect yourself from infection, whether it’s the first time or if you get it again, because each time you get infected, you risk getting sick, dying, and Long COVID.

5. Regularly follow updated knowledge information. In order to be aware of the situation Helps you decide to behave correctly.

If you are sick…

1. Check ATK besides prodding the nose. You should also smear the back of your throat (pharynx) to help increase the chance of infection being detected.

2. If you get negative results on the first day, don’t be complacent. You should retest until the 4th-5th day after you start to feel sick. Because the virus will peak during that time.

3. If you are sick, you should take a break to get better first. It is recommended to isolate yourself for at least 7 days until you have no symptoms. and repeated testing had negative results

4. If necessary to go out into the community It should take a short time. Avoid close contact with others. And must wear a mask to prevent spreading the virus to others.

5. If members of the household are infected, they should separate rooms, separate supplies, and everyone should wear masks. It will reduce the risk of spreading to each other by up to 70%.

health care It will help us have welfare and safety in life. And it shows responsibility for oneself, family, and society.