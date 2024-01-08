Draghi and the meeting in Milan with the leaders of the largest European companies – Corriere.it

#Draghi #meeting #Milan #leaders #largest #European #companies #Corriere.it

Everyone in Milan to meet Mario Draghi. The top management of the main European companies, according to what Corriere della Sera has learned, will see the former prime minister and former president of the ECB on Wednesday 10 January. The meeting, as far as we know, will take place in the Bank of Italy building in the centre.

The meeting would have been requested by ERT, the European Round Table of Industry, the organization that brings together 59 presidents or CEOs of as many multinationals. The group is chaired by Jean-Francois Boxmeer, president of the British Vodafone. The associated companies include, among others: the French L’Oréal, Michelin, Total, Saint Gobain; the German companies E.on, Basf, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, Mercedes, BMW, Merck; the British BP and GSK; multinationals with multiple European offices such as Arcelor Mittal, Shell, Rio Tinto, Unilever, Airbus; the Swedish Ericson and AstraZeneca; the Swiss Abb and Nestlè. The list of Italian companies includes Eni, represented by CEO Claudio Descalzi; the CIR, chaired by Rodolfo De Benedetti, Techint, with the president Gianfelice Rocca.

No official information on the format and contents of the meeting was released. But it is clearly linked to the new task that the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, entrusted to Draghi on 13 September 2023: preparing a report on the “competitiveness of European industry”, also indicating possible strategies to keep up of China and the United States.

The initiative of the European Round Table intersects with rumors about a possible political role for Draghi at a continental level, as number one of the European Commission or, more likely, as president of the European Council. Normally an ERT delegation meets the leaders of the countries that are about to take over the six-monthly leadership of the European Union.

We will see if the passage of so many leading managers to Milan will also be an opportunity for meetings with ministers or representatives of the Meloni government.