Draghi: ‘The EU economy is weakened, a road map is needed’

#Draghi #economy #weakened #road #map #needed

A vase of shards among iron vases, destined to play a secondary role if the trend is not reversed. The work that Mario Draghi is preparing to put down on paper to relaunch Europe’s competitiveness compared to the two giants that flank it, the United States and China, starts from here. A work which for the moment is concentrated in the listening phase and which could be one of the pillars of the next Commission’s programme. The former prime minister gave the first hint of this in a seminar with EU commissioners in the Jodoigne countryside, south of Brussels. Far from prying eyes and, possibly, also from the rumors that in recent weeks have surrounded Draghi of a possible candidacy for the presidency of the European Council. The competitiveness dossier is a fixed point for von der Leyen.

The President of the Commission had undertaken to implement an ad hoc sovereignty fund but, faced with resistance from member countries, she had to fall back on the less ambitious Step platform for technological innovation: a handful of billions to be included in the revision of the community budget which will be on the table at the extraordinary summit of the 27 on February 1st.

The theme will certainly be central for the coming Commission. In this context, the report Draghi has been entrusted with will represent a fundamental tool for action. In front of the European commissioners, Draghi was clear on one point: “there is the need to define a broad and detailed roadmap, which clearly identifies priorities, lines of action and policies to be implemented in the various sectors”. “The identification of these paths, he explained, proposing an approach dear to him, can only be based on an accurate analysis of the data. For this reason “the report will be an exercise as open as possible: open to listening to everyone the relevant stakeholders, open to the contributions of all those interested in making them, open to the search for incisive and ambitious solutions”, was the message launched by the former president of the ECB. Moreover, European sources reported, during the meeting Draghi dedicated himself mainly to listening to the commissioners, who spoke both on general aspects relating to competitiveness and on those more connected to individual delegations. Vice president Vera Jourova, for example, underlined the need to lighten the rules and bureaucracy for companies. Draghi himself provided the starting framework for the debate.

Starting from 2016, he observed, we have witnessed a series of new and relevant events for Europe, from the Trump election to the overwhelming emergence of the green transition, up to the advent, much faster than expected, of AI . In this context, the European economy has recorded a progressive weakening, losing momentum and ceding centrality in supply chains, to the benefit of other countries such as the United States and China. With an appendix: the former responded with the Inflation Reduction Act, the latter with a more aggressive economic policy towards the West. Draghi’s alarm is also that of the EU industrialists whom the former prime minister met in Brussels on Thursday. And it concerns the main sectors of the economy. The solution, at the moment, remains a puzzle. But quite a few in the EU are pushing for a re-edition of the Recovery model, this time in terms of competitiveness.

“Dear Mario Draghi, thank you for the excellent exchange of views on competitiveness”, wrote von der Leyen on X, relaunching a photo of them in conversation, each on the red sofa. It remains to be seen whether, in parallel with the progress of his report, the rumors that Draghi will be Charles Michel’s successor will also grow. No hypothesis can be ruled out, not even that of an interim president who will ferry the European Council from June to November. With the Socialists who, in any case, are on the sidelines: if they confirm the second party after the EPP, from June, the Europa Building slot could go to them.

Read the full article on ANSA.it