Dragon Quest Tact will stop soon, but not on home turf!

Square Enix said goodbye to half a dozen games last year in the second half of the year, and it still has a few days to make up for this year’s backlog…

Square Enix and Aiming have announced that the international version of Dragon Quest Tact will be discontinued. Not the Japanese one, and it was already launched on July 16, 2020 on iOS and Android; we got the localized version on January 27, 2021, so it will live a little over three years before it ends up in the figurative graveyard. The date of shutdown is February 29, 2024, nine o’clock in the morning Hungarian time.

In a statement, Square Enix and Aiming wrote: “Thank you for playing Dragon Quest Tact. We regret to announce that we have made the difficult decision to discontinue service of the Dragon Quest Tact app effective February 29, 2024 at 12:00 AM (US West Coast Time Zone). On behalf of the Dragon Quest Tact Production Team, we apologize for the sudden announcement, but we are truly grateful for the support we have received from players. Since the launch of Dragon Quest Tact on January 27, 2021, we have strived to provide our players with an incredible and enjoyable gaming experience every day that can surpass the previous day. However, we have come to the conclusion that it would be difficult to continue to maintain the experience of the app, so we are discontinuing the service of the app.”

According to the schedule, the sale of diamonds was stopped at the same time as the announcement was published, but they can still be spent until the app is stopped. In the same way, the sale of metal cards and passports has also ceased. Automatic renewal of passports has stopped. And the shutdown times of the in-game events will be constantly changed, so this will still be filmed in the remaining two months.

Anyway, Dragon Quest Tact is typically one of the pay-to-win games, and it’s not worth talking more about it. The only reason his name is known is that Naka Yuji, who previously worked for Sonic Team, then moved to Square Enix, and failed here with Balan Wonderworld, also carried out insider trading in this regard…

Source: Gematsu

