Dragon Slayer Landsberg no longer spits fire, but will never admit it: This is what’s happening with China and Taiwan

According to analysts, Lithuania’s rhetoric or communication has really changed and this probably happened in order to achieve practical results – more normal diplomatic relations with China, so that our diplomats can work in this country. The move was spurred by a weakening of Beijing’s economic pressure after the European Commission filed a case against China at the World Trade Organization.

According to the data available on the portal tv3.lt, Lithuania does not really expect that the Lithuanian ambassador could go to China in the near or medium term, but would like China to issue accreditation cards to our diplomats so that they could work normally at the representative office in Beijing. It would also be desirable for the Lithuanian representative office to be called an embassy, ​​although the highest person in it would be the temporary chargé d’affaires. This position is currently held temporarily by Mantvydas Bekešius, who would be ready to go to Beijing if relations really normalize.

It is for this reason that G. Landsbergis did not start to annoy China when the head of Taiwan’s diplomacy, Joseph Wu, visited Lithuania – the minister did not meet this colleague officially, although they participated together in the Forum for the Future of Democracy, so they met informally.

Lithuania’s ambitions and joy over relations with Taiwan have recently been tempered somewhat by Taipei’s rather pragmatic approach to investments, as well as Estonia’s decision to open a trade representative office in Tallinn under the name of Taipei, not Taiwanese, as in Lithuania. Thus, the Estonians probably chose not to annoy the Chinese, although the Taiwanese really wanted a name similar to the one in Vilnius.

The Taiwan presidential election is also important for Lithuania

Taiwan’s presidential election will be held on January 13, in which three candidates are competing. These elections will be important for Lithuania as well, because they will determine what kind of foreign policy Taiwan will follow – whether it will seek greater autonomy from China or develop a dialogue with Beijing. Relations with China are one of the key issues in this Taiwan election.

If the candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party, current Vice President Lai Ching-te, wins the election, Taiwan’s foreign policy will probably not change from the current one. This political party advocates greater independence for the island, which Beijing sees as a troublemaker.

But if the representative of the Kuomintang, former police officer Hou Yu-ih, were to win in them, Lithuania would find itself in a strange situation, since the Kuomintang candidate advocates dialogue with China (but not reunification), and the politicians of this party could even consider changing the name of the representative office in Vilnius.

Also participating in the election is the candidate of the Taiwan People’s Party, former surgeon Ko Wenje, who is proposing a third way. He seems popular among young people and accuses progressive Democrats of seeking war with China, while criticizing the Kuomintang for being too soft on China.

“For the past few years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania has chosen a direction based on consensus with the current rulers in Taiwan. Meanwhile, it is unclear what Taiwan’s policy towards Beijing will be after the January 13 election. Because if the candidate of the current rulers won, there would be continuity and Lithuania could support the former line. And if the representative of the Kuomintang wins, then the situation changes fundamentally, the relationship between Taipei and Beijing changes. The entire election campaign is about this question: how to develop relations with Beijing further. I think that this would also complicate Lithuania’s foreign policy,” said V. Macikėnaitė-Ambutavičienė, a lecturer at the International University of Japan.

According to the researcher, polls show that the Taiwanese themselves do not want sudden independence or reunification with China, they want to maintain the status quo, but there is no prevailing opinion on where this situation should ultimately lead.

For example, long-term public opinion polls conducted by National Chengchi University show that by 2023 in June, only 4.5% were in favor of independence as soon as possible. of respondents in favor of reunification with China as soon as possible – 1.6 percent. of those interviewed. But 32.1 percent would like to maintain the status quo indefinitely, 28.6 percent. – maintain the status quo and decide later, 21.4 percent. – maintain the status quo and move towards independence, 5.8 percent. – maintain the status quo, but move towards a merger, and 6 percent did not provide an answer. Basically, it can be seen that the majority of people do not want to make any decision on this issue and want to live as they have lived.

What can happen to the name of the representative office in Vilnius?

K. Andrijauskas, associate professor of Vilnius University’s Institute of International Relations and Political Sciences, an expert on Chinese politics, also agrees that those who built the axis of friendship between Lithuania and Taiwan would be better off if the current rulers win the elections in Taiwan. But, according to the scientist, nothing drastic should happen if the Kuomintang candidate wins, because Lithuania’s achievements in relations with Taiwan are not so incredible that it would be scary to lose something.

“It would be better for the authors of this policy from the Lithuanian and Taiwanese side that the representatives of the Democratic Progressive Party, who are more in favor of the island’s autonomy, remain in power. Then there would be no additional questions, reputational risks and the like. But if the Kuomintang wins, I don’t think things will change drastically from the Taiwanese side. We have to understand that during these few years, when there was an upswing in relations, that economic support, investments were not so big, there was no serious breakthrough. On the one hand, this is not good. But on the other hand, the things we risk are not that big”, says K. Andrijauskas.

The researcher also adds that despite the differences in the parties’ views on relations with China, Taiwan has its own interests and a common trend towards greater internationalism can be seen. True, Taiwan is formally recognized by only 13 countries in the world: Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuvalu and the Holy See.

But it is interesting that after the victory of the Kuomintang, discussions on changing the name of the Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius may begin, specifically from the Taiwanese side. Then Lithuania would probably remain like a fly bitten, because many spears have been broken due to the name of the representative office. By the way, the name of the trade representative office in Vilnius sounds like Taiwanese representative in Chinese, and Taiwanese in English. It is not a diplomatic representation, but it appeared to China that Lithuania was one step closer to supporting Taiwan’s independence.

“Here’s the interesting thing. Colleague Raigirdas Boruta is on his way to Lithuania, he collected data in Taiwan, and he made an interesting point that some Kuomintang leaders are not happy with that name. But not because of what it means to China, but because of what it means to them. They position themselves as the Republic of China, so they themselves are not necessarily happy with the name of the representative office,” said K. Andrijauskas.

At this point, it should be recalled that after the Second World War, there was a civil war in China between the Communists and the more liberal Kuomintang led by Cheng Kai-shek. However, the Kuomintang lost to the Communists and had to retreat to the island of Taiwan, where they created their own China. Since then, Taiwan formally calls itself the Republic of China (Republic of China), and mainland China the People’s Republic of China (People’s Republic of China). In other words, both sides feel like they are in China. Thus, for the Kuomintang, the name of the Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius may be unpleasant in this sense, because it does not reflect the idea that they feel they are China.

Lithuania speaks more softly about China

Even before the presidential elections took place in Taiwan, Lithuania already softened its communication towards China, although those in power, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs G. Landsbergis, tried to pretend that nothing had happened here. The change became apparent when the head of Taiwan’s diplomacy, Joseph Wu, arrived in Lithuania, with whom G. Landsbergis did not officially meet, and after meeting at an event, he did not publish photos or a joint message. Then he mentioned the aspirations to normalize relations with China, although he did not elaborate on what that normalization could look like.

It is clear that the optimism of the rulers of Lithuania was inspired by the depressed economic pressure of China on Lithuania: exports to China returned by two-thirds to 2020-2021. level, and imports increased altogether. This probably happened not so much because of Lithuania’s actions, but because of the European Commission’s decision to open a case at the World Trade Organization against China. This means that China cannot put pressure on Lithuania very obviously, because relations with the European Union are important to it.

“I want to deny it. No turn has occurred. We have our own policy, which allows Taiwan to operate freely in Lithuania, to have its own representation, its own name”, said G. Landsbergis while participating in the conservative party debate “What if”.

But this is not true. Experts see the changes in rhetoric and communication very clearly. If G. Landsbergis used to tease China when he was speaking, he presented sentences in such a way that it could be interpreted that Lithuania considers Taiwan to be an independent state, but now he speaks much more cautiously.

For example, in 2022 speaking at the congress of ambassadors in August, G. Landsbergis was afraid of the world order, in which smaller states or smaller democracies can be considered “sacrifices” when big elephants push, and he used the examples of Ukraine, Taiwan, and Lithuania. So although he does not mention that Lithuania considers Taiwan to be an independent state, this can be perfectly read, apart from the fact that Lithuania has created the conditions for Taiwan to open its representative office in Vilnius with the exclusive name of Taiwan or Taiwanese.

“In my eyes, the foreign minister’s statement that we will try to normalize relations with China is a very big change. Previously, it was stated that we adhere to the one-China policy, but in communication it was sometimes revealed that Lithuania has the right to maintain relations with Taiwan, just like any other countries, which in itself implies that Taiwan is a state. One can see a much more careful communication and a desire to no longer reject China, no longer to oppose, but to normalize relations. It seems that this is what is being prepared. Because if their situation has not changed, then why should those relations be normalized?”, says V. Macikėnaitė-Ambutavičienė from the International University of Japan.

“Rhetorically, the fact that the minister spoke about the normalization of relations marks a change. The change is definitely there. But if we look at the practice of foreign policy and the diplomatic side of the matter, we must understand that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not satisfied with the actual state of diplomatic relations. So when it comes to normalization, I would interpret that to mean exactly the restoration of diplomatic relations to the level that is provided for by our bilateral agreements and the Vienna Convention: in other words, that ideally the ambassadors would return to both countries. But there is no talk of hugs or economic breakthrough”, K. Andrijauskas thought.

Why did this happen?

The sources of the portal tv3.lt claim that there is no talk of normalizing diplomatic relations to the level of ambassadors either, as this would require a long period of time and major concessions. For Lithuania, it would be enough for China to issue accreditation cards to Lithuanian diplomats, so that the representation would be called an embassy, ​​and the representation could remain at the level of chargé d’affaires. It is not clear what China thinks about this.

V. Mačikėnaitė-Ambutavičienė says that the desire to normalize relations with China can be related to several factors: firstly, international conditions are not suitable for declaring friendship with only one side, secondly, the influence of the West, because Western countries also adhere to ambiguity, thirdly, the upcoming elections in Taiwan , which are not clear who will win.

“Another reason why the foreign minister’s position may have changed is that it seems that the decision to give more recognition to Taiwan and strengthen ties did not produce the expected results. Even the current administration made many promises, but Taiwan is very pragmatic with those promises not only to Lithuania, but also to other countries. And it’s not so easy to implement everything, it starts to be evaded, that here everything depends not only on the Government, but there is also business,” says the researcher of the International University of Japan.

When asked why Lithuania needs to normalize relations with China, Associate Professor K. Andrijauskas of the Institute of International Relations and Political Sciences of Vilnius University says that the situation is now abnormal, which harms Lithuania and its citizens, especially those who live in China.

“The situation is abnormal. No matter how complicated our relations with China may be, it is still the world’s second largest economy, a rising country, and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. We are members of the European Union, and it is necessary to maintain diplomatic relations not only with friends, but also with competitors and opponents. It is far-sighted and intelligent. Our country has interests in China, our business has interests in China, and an even more important thing is that we have several hundred Lithuanian citizens who live in China, and they must feel that Lithuania represents them”, says K. Andrijauskas.

It should be emphasized that Western countries adhere to the one-China policy, which means that official diplomatic relations are established with the People’s Republic of China, and economic relations are maintained with Taiwan. The US also seems to have pledged in its internal documents to defend the island if it were to be attacked from the mainland, but it is not clear under what conditions.

However, China insists that the whole world supports the one-China principle, which means that Taiwan is part of China, only the island and the mainland have different forms of government. The West does not support this view.

Comment from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Article 2 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations establishes that diplomatic relations between states and permanent diplomatic missions are established by mutual consent.

This means that the state cannot unilaterally establish a representative office and decide what type of representative office to establish, nor can it unilaterally decide on changing the status of the representative office.

The Republic of Lithuania and the People’s Republic of China, signing a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations, agreed to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries at the level of ambassadors, which means the establishment of a specific form of diplomatic representation – an embassy.

The establishment and operation of diplomatic missions of the Republic of Lithuania, as well as the appointment of heads of diplomatic missions, are also regulated by the Law on the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Lithuania.