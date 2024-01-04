Dragon’s Dogma 2: 18 new minutes of gameplay from Capcom’s big RPG | Xbox One

Before its release in less than three short months, Dragon’s Dogma 2 continues to show itself with big gameplay videos. This time, it’s not Capcom which directly shares extracts, but IGN, which had the chance to get their hands on the game for several hours.

18 new minutes of Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay

We can thus discover excerpts at the controls of the fighter, the thief, the warrior and the sorcerer, the opportunity to enjoy some gameplay variations. All classes obviously have their specificities, and we will appreciate the versatility of the fighter, the speed of the thief, the brutality of the warrior and the spectacular side of the sorcerer.

These 18 minutes of gameplay highlight mechanics specific to the game, such as the possibility of taking advantage of the environment to gain an advantage over giant creatures, which will obviously not displease Monster Hunter players. For example, the player uses an explosive barrel to destroy a rock and allow water to rush over a monstrosity to knock it to the ground.

Also, we notice that when a pawn is on the ground, the player has the possibility of carrying it initially to move it away from the battlefield and resuscitate it more easily.

All of these mechanics will be available to discover from March 22, 2024, when Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

