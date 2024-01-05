Dragon’s Dogma 2 drops 18 minutes of fresh gameplay

#Dragons #Dogma #drops #minutes #fresh #gameplay

There is no doubt that 2024 will be another busy year for video games. One of the titles that will be released in the spring is Dragon’s Dogma 2. Capcom has only dropped 18 minutes of fresh gameplay via the American website IGN. Check out the video below.

The video shows all vocations (read: classes) with which you can start the adventure. This way you can work as a Warrior, Thief, Fighter or Sorcerer. Each class has a range of combat moves, with which you can easily defeat the opposition. A Fighter fights with a sword and shield, a Thief with a double dagger, a Warrior with a two-handed sword and the Sorcerer with spells and staff.

As in the first game, you can climb colossal monsters again to poke your sword between their teeth. The epic tunes are also present again during battles.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available on shelves from March 22.