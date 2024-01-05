Dragon’s Dogma 2 drops 18 minutes of fresh gameplay

#Dragons #Dogma #drops #minutes #fresh #gameplay

There is no doubt that 2024 will be another busy year for video games. One of the titles that will be released in the spring is Dragon’s Dogma 2. Capcom has only dropped 18 minutes of fresh gameplay via the American website IGN. Check out the video below.

The video shows all vocations (read: classes) with which you can start the adventure. This way you can work as a Warrior, Thief, Fighter or Sorcerer. Each class has a range of combat moves, with which you can easily defeat the opposition. A Fighter fights with a sword and shield, a Thief with a double dagger, a Warrior with a two-handed sword and the Sorcerer with spells and staff.

As in the first game, you can climb colossal monsters again to poke your sword between their teeth. The epic tunes are also present again during battles.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available on shelves from March 22.

Also Read:  It has been leaked how many PC copies of PlayStation games have been used

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Posted on
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Posted on
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Posted on
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News