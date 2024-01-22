Drama in Beauce: a former police officer found dead in Saint-Georges

#Drama #Beauce #police #officer #dead #SaintGeorges

The 52-year-old man found dead in a residence in Saint-Georges on Sunday evening is a former member of the Montreal City Police Service (SPVM). A suspect in crisis has been arrested.

The event, which has all the appearance of a murder, although the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) refuses to confirm it for the moment, occurred around 9:30 p.m., in a residence on 187th street.

When they arrived on scene, authorities discovered an unresponsive man with serious injuries to his body. His death was noted on the spot, said Frédéric Deshaies, spokesperson for the provincial police force.

Jeremy Bernier

The event took place on 187th Street in Saint-Georges.

According to our sources, the victim is Sylvio Champagne, a 52-year-old former officer of the Montreal City Police Service (SPVM). In 2017, he was awarded the Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Retired from his position as a detention officer at the northern division operational center of the police force, he had lived there for at least two years.

“We never had a problem with him, but we almost never saw anyone come in. He was very reserved, discreet,” underlines Jean-Yves Bougie, a neighbor of the deceased.

” I will kill you all “

Mr. Bougie claims to have woken up after hearing several muffled noises “which could resemble gunshots”, around 9:30 p.m. Police officers arrived in a rush just a few minutes later.

Another man aged in his fifties, from Saint-Georges, was then arrested at the scene of the tragedy. Making rambling remarks, he was taken to hospital to assess his state of health.

Jeremy Bernier

Jean-Yves Bougie, a neighbor of the victim, heard muffled noises shortly before the police arrived.

“He was shouting: ‘I’m going to kill you all!’ He was completely in crisis. They needed three patrol officers to control him and put him in the patrol car,” says Mr. Bougie, specifying that the man in question seemed to have blood on his face.

Nebulous circumstances

The circumstances of the tragedy, however, remain unclear. The link between the two men has not yet been established and the events that occurred in the residence have not yet been revealed.

Jeremy Bernier

Sylvio Champagne, retired from the SPVM, had lived there for at least two years.

“Of course we can’t wait to find out what happened. If it’s a person who came in there at random to commit a murder, it’s worrying,” sighs Marjorie Lachance, another neighbor who witnessed the hubbub of the arrest of the suspect in this case.

According to our information, the suspect in question was released from hospital Monday morning and was scheduled to meet police officers from the Crimes Against the Person Investigation Department in the afternoon. The latter could face serious charges in connection with this suspicious death.

– With the collaboration of Maxime Deland, Agence QMI

