Drama series ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’ is a gripping story that has ignited British anger

Rarely has a television series had such a direct impact as the British Mr. ITV’s Bates vs The Post Office, which aired in four parts from January 1 this year. The series can now also be seen in the Netherlands. While the scandal and the endless legal aftermath have been going on for years (since 1999), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this month calls it ‘one of the greatest mistakes in the history of this nation’.

Legislation was announced that would reverse wrongful convictions and, importantly, financial compensation for victims returned to the top of the political agenda. However thoroughly British this affair seems, comparisons with similar scandals elsewhere, in which people are manhandled in bureaucracy, are all appropriate.

Arrogance of power



Mr Bates vs The Post Office, written by Gwyneth Hughes, reduces an endlessly drawn-out dossier to the story of a few people who find each other in the eye of the storm. They stand together against an enemy with many heads, from the elusive tech world to the British Post Office, with the intolerable arrogance of power behind it.

Try to get through the first episode with dry eyes and without a constricted throat (tip: watch the four episodes as one long film, on NPO Plus). We meet a number of subpostmasters who manage local postal agencies on behalf of the giant Post Office. It is the land of the children’s series Postman Pat (Pieter Post), where the post is one of the binding social elements in the life of small communities.

Disaster presents itself in the form of Horizon, the name of new accounting software from the Japanese manufacturer Fujitsu, which all postmasters must use. From that moment on, things start to go wrong in many agencies, in a way that becomes Black Mirror-like, with far-reaching consequences for Horizon users. That first episode includes the story of Jo Hamilton (Monica Dolan), who already does not feel comfortable with computers.

Cash box is not correct



With Horizon it turns out to be extremely complicated to get a correct cash account at the end of the day. Unexplained shortages occur all the time, and in one chilling scene, Jo watches a shortage jump to double the amount before her eyes. Fujitsu’s helpline is seriously inadequate and without exception informs the hundreds of people who call with similar problems that they are the only ones with these complaints. The later lawsuit also revealed that there were backdoors in the system that allowed Fujitsu to tamper with figures.

The problems with the Horizon program are then magnified by a number of aspects of the Post Office as a business. The postmasters have a contract with the British Post Office in which they are held personally responsible for any shortages. Another unimaginable fact: the Post Office has had its own investigation service for three hundred years, which works autonomously and outside the police and can charge people. And it does so eagerly: between 1999 and 2015, 900 postmasters were prosecuted for theft and fraud, largely out of the public eye.

The Wikipedia page on the ‘British Post Office scandal’ alone is a major document, so it is admirable how well screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes manages to introduce a number of main characters and their stories. With Mr (Alan) Bates at the heart of the story, wonderfully played by acting veteran Toby Jones, with an understated determination with which he ultimately brings a giant to his knees.

First triumph



At the end of the first episode he has organized a first meeting to find out whether there are indeed more people who are victims of the system. First triumph for the little ones: the scene in which more and more cars turn into the parking lot and Alan Bates and Jo Hamilton conclude, after years of a lonely struggle, that they are apparently not alone. It led to the creation of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance organization in 2009.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is not an expensive prestige series, where a lot of money is spent on an accurate portrayal of the times. All attention has been paid to the authenticity of this story. ‘This is a true story’ is the opening of each episode, and it is precisely that fact that makes it hit so hard. The stories of innocent people whose lives are being destroyed, right down to the words of Post Office CEO Paula Vennells, who is only fed dialogue that could be traced back to public sources. This is to prevent a defamation case. All damage is done here itself.

Vennells, under heavy fire, has in any case announced that she is making her royal award available; this after a petition from angry viewers that was signed a million times in no time.

Series itself now plays a role



While watching, you fall from one incredible story to another; the four-part series, which ends with the verdict in the lawsuit of 555 subpostmasters against the Post Office, has now itself become part of this story, as if in a stunning epilogue where everything is turned upside down again. The honest and accurate series has opened the audience’s eyes in a way that very few dramas can do in this direct way.

And there is no reason to think that these events are all uniquely British, especially in a country where we are still in the midst of the aftermath of the benefits scandal.

