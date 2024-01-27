Drastic decline in traffic through the Suez Canal. The effects will be felt in our wallets

UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) has warned of the consequences of global transport disruptions: the risk of higher inflation, reduced food security and increased greenhouse gas emissions, reported on Friday. Ships transport approximately 80 percent goods in world trade.

Since mid-November last year, Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels have been firing on merchant ships in the Red Sea from Yemen. The Houthis claim that in this way they support the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas fighting against Israel. As a result of their attacks, shipping companies are changing shipping routes, bypassing the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

UNCTAD estimates that current flows through the canal are 39 percent lower. fewer ships than in early December, which means a 45% decrease in cargo tonnage. The Egyptian Canal Authority reported that its revenues dropped by 44% compared to January last year.

Concerns and costs are rising

Jan Hoffmann, UNCTAD’s head of trade logistics, said the organization was “very concerned” about the situation. “We see delays, higher costs and higher greenhouse gas emissions,” he explained. He added that emissions are rising as ships choose longer routes and sail faster to compensate for the loss of time. Out of fear of a Houthi attack, ships carrying liquefied natural gas have completely suspended traffic through the Suez Canal.

The channel serves 12-15 percent. world trade and 25-30 percent container traffic.

As a result, transport prices also increase. Hoffmann said average container shipping rates from Shanghai to Europe have increased by 256% since the beginning of December. In his opinion, consumers will feel the increases only after some time. “The pass-on of higher freight rates to consumers will take up to a year before we actually see them in every store – Ikea, Walmart or something like that,” Hoffmann said during a briefing for journalists.

