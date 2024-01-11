DRAWING BAND – A last tribute to Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka

The children of the illustrious deceased during worship at the Ampahibe military chapel.

Yesterday, the Ampahibe military chapel was the scene of a poignant farewell to Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka, pioneer of Malagasy comics, before his burial in Lazaina, Avaradrano.

Moving tribute. Yesterday, at the Ampahibe military chapel, a last poignant tribute was paid to Alban Tiana Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka or Banou, the pioneer of Malagasy comics. Where his friends and loved ones gathered their prayers for the rest of his soul. The ceremony took place before his burial in Lazaina Avaradrano. In a chapel filled with emotion, the family of Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka shared touching memories during worship at the chapel.

Beyond his legend in the world of comics in Madagascar, Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka was also a devoted father and a loving husband, putting family love at the heart of his life. His eldest, Sarobidy Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka, shared his commitment to pursuing his father’s dream of unveiling an album of their joint work. “Dad, I am your copy and paste, every look already recognizes me as your son”, he evokes emotionally. His younger brother, Safidy Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka, highlighted his father’s sacrifices to ensure the well-being of his children, promising that his legacy will live forever in their hearts.

Passionate self-taught

Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka leaves behind a widow and four orphaned children, marking a deep sadness among his loved ones. The ceremony concluded with a touching song recorded by his daughter Fanamby Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka, written by Alban, telling of a father’s love for his children. Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka, a self-taught comic book enthusiast since childhood, produced his dream of making this art his career, thus supporting his family until his death. Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka has dedicated his life to creating comic works, traveling the world to spread his art, from America to Africa to Mauritius and other countries.

Through his creations, he has addressed crucial themes such as the environment and health, striving to raise awareness of essential issues such as vaccination and breastfeeding to combat malnutrition. Manager of Studio Soimanga, cartoonist for Vintsy magazine, president of the Ambatonamelankafatra association, Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka created memorable works in collaboration with the Md Paoly edition, illustrating works such as Victoire Rasoamanarivo, Jacques Berthieu, Dominique Savio, and many others. While his body leaves us, his works will live on, leaving an immortal legacy for the many fans of his exceptional talent.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

