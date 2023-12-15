Draymond Green banned for hitting – his scandal file is getting longer

#Draymond #Green #banned #hitting #scandal #file #longer

He is the enfant terrible of the North American basketball league NBA. Nevertheless, Draymond Green has enjoyed the unwavering support of his team so far. After his recent transgressions, he faces previously unknown consequences.

15.12.2023, 16:2915.12.2023, 18:00

Now not even his own team has his back. In the past, the Golden State Warriors and especially coach Steve Kerr always stood in front of Draymond Green when he was publicly criticized after one of his outbursts on the field, but after another attack there was now a clear announcement from this side too.

“He has to change,” Kerr said after Green’s suspension was announced. After hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face, the 33-year-old has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA. That is Green explained after the game: “I apologize to Yusuf because I didn’t mean to hit him.” He did not act intentionally and only waved his arms to alert the referees that in his eyes he was being fouled. But this wasn’t enough for the North American basketball league.

Joe Dumars, former NBA professional and current league official, justified the decision with “Green’s repeated unsportsmanlike actions.” Before the power forward is allowed to step onto an NBA court again, he must “meet certain conditions of the league and his team,” according to the NBA. This also explains why no number of games has been set for the ban.

Warriors coach Kerr supports the unusual nature of the suspension: “It makes sense. It’s about more than basketball, it’s about helping Draymond.” The time off could be an opportunity to take some distance and “make a change in your approach and your life.” “It’s not an easy thing,” says Kerr, “you can’t just say: ‘Okay, after five games everything will be fine again.'”

This is also the opinion of the latest Green victim. So Nurkic said, Phoenix Suns center, after the game: “I think he needs help. This has nothing to do with basketball.” The 29-year-old Bosnian also added: “I hope that the problems in his life, whatever they are, will get better.”

Green did not comment on it after the suspension was announced. For the four-time NBA champion, it is the sixth suspension in his twelfth season, and he has also been sent off 18 times – more than any other active NBA professional.

November 2023

Just a month ago, a serious incident occurred in the game between Golden State and the Minnesota Timberwolves. After Green’s teammate Klay Thompson clashed with an opponent and Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert interfered, Green attacked him from behind and put him in a chokehold. For this he was suspended for five games. In the sixth appearance after his return he beat Jusuf Nurkic.

Green later told ESPN that he didn’t realize how long he had been choking Gobert: “When I watched it again, I was surprised it went on for so long. But in these moments you have no sense of time.”

April 2023

The playoff series between Golden State and the Sacramento Kings was heated right from the start. The Kings won the first two games of the round of 16 series in their own arena. In the decisive phase of the second game, Green was no longer able to participate. After stepping on opponent’s star Domantas Sabonis, he was thrown out of the game and suspended for the third game.

Green showed no understanding and said: “My leg was grabbed, I have to land somewhere with my foot.” Sabonis explained that things like that just happen in basketball. Golden State won the game without Green and then prevailed with Green in three of the four remaining games and reached the playoff quarterfinals.

October 2022

In preparation for the season last season, Green even blew his fuses during training. A video showed him punching his teammate Jordan Poole in the face for no apparent reason. The incident was dealt with internally and Green was in the starting lineup at the start of the season. After the season it was reported that the internal quarrels in the team could never be completely resolved. Golden State stuck with Green and traded Poole to Washington.

Green beats his teammate.Video: twitter/philip lewis

May 2022

When Green had to go to the dressing room in the playoff semifinals in Memphis because he was hit by an elbow and his face was bleeding, he was booed by the fans. This didn’t sit well with the basketball star, which is why he gave the audience the finger. “It felt good,” he said afterwards and added: “Anyone who boos someone who got an elbow in the eye and has blood running down their face deserves it.”

There had been smaller incidents in previous years, but Green was never banned during that time. Only the Warriors decided in 2018 to suspend the forward for one game after an altercation with teammate Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant & Draymond Green get into a heated exchange after Draymond failed to get a shot off at the end of regulation during the Warriors loss to the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/uYROz4bld1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 13, 2018

June 2016

It is one of the most legendary finals series in NBA history. The Cleveland Cavaliers around LeBron James became the first team to become champions despite being 1:3 behind. This was also due to the suspension against Draymond Green in Game 5 of the best-of-7 series, which the Warriors lost in their own arena. The previous game, Green had hit James in the groin. As a result, there was a verbal argument in which Green is said to have called the Cavs star, among other things, a “bitch”.

May 2016

Draymond Green had already made a bad attack on an opponent in the previous round. In the playoff semifinals, he kicked Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams between the legs, causing the New Zealander to fall to his knees with his face contorted in pain. Green was fined $25,000 but was not banned.

However, Green had not really learned from the punishment, as an action a few months later showed. In the preseason game against Portland, he again kicked in the direction of an opponent, whereupon the Trail Blazers alluded to the incident with Adams.

December 2023

Despite his long scandal file – one could mention many more episodes – Kerr continues to speak positively about Green even after the blow against Nurkic: “It’s about someone I believe in. Someone I have known for a decade and whom I love for his loyalty, commitment and love for his teammates, friends and family.”

The fact that Green is still in the NBA and enjoys the trust of the team is primarily due to his abilities. Due to his passing strength and, above all, his qualities as a defender who can play multiple positions, he was an integral part of the successful Warriors teams led by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, which have won four championship titles since the 2014/15 season.

“The one who choked Rudy, the one who took a wild flail, the one who punched Jordan last year, that’s the guy who needs to change.” Steve Kerr on why Draymond Green’s suspension makes sense (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/VsXJPb9ECd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2023

Kerr talks about Draymond Green.

But now, according to Kerr, one thing is mainly true: “The guy who choked Rudy Gobert, the guy who beat Jusuf Nurkic and Jordan Poole last year, that man has to change.” He should make good use of the time that Green now has due to the suspension. Because in the end it’s also about his career.